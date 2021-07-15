'iCarly' Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+

✖

The iCarly revival has been a big hit for Paramount+, and now the show has officially been renewed for Season 2. The ViacomCBS streaming service made the announcement on Thursday, revealing that Season 1 has been "among Paramount+’s most-streamed titles since the series’ debut" in June. The press release also revealed that Season 2 will begin production in Los Angeles sometime later this year.

The new iCarly series stars Miranda Cosgrove, reprising her role as Carly Shay, the original social media influencer. The Paramount+ revival picks up nearly 10 years after the beloved original Nickelodeon show ended, and follow Carley and her friends — now adults — as they navigate work, love and family. In addition to Cosgrove, the series also stars Jerry Trainor as Spencer, Nathan Kress as Freddie, Laci Mosley as Harper and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent. Notably, Jennette McCurdy, who played Carly's best friend Sam, is not involved with the new show as she is no longer acting.

❗BIG NEWS❗The massive hit #iCarly is renewed for season 2! 🥳 Who else needs some Skybucks to celebrate!? pic.twitter.com/8baD619QWT — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) July 15, 2021

New episodes of the 13-episode first season of the iCarly revival drop on Thursdays exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers. Those interested in signing up can get a free trial membership to check out all that the streaming service has to offer. Paramount+ launched on March 4, bringing together tons of great TV shows and movies from ViacomCBS all into one streaming location. Not only do subscribers get to see stuff they already love, but brand new content — such as the exclusive iCarly revival — is available as well, and more is coming as well.

During the Paramount+ Streaming Event in February, the company revealed other big Nickelodeon reboots and remakes as well. Two great examples of what's on the horizon are live-action reboots of Dora the Explorer and The Fairly OddParents that are in development. Another iconic Nick show coming back is Avatar: The Last Airbender. Fans who sign up now can stream the new SpongeBob movie, Sponge on the Run, as well as the new SpongeBob series Kamp Koral.

Finally, fans of classic Nickelodeon shows can also stream the Rugrats revival on Paramount+, featuring the return of everyone's favorite lovable and mischievous babies. "The all-new Rugrats is packed with comedy, music and adventures that only babies can embark upon, and the role of the grown-ups is an essential piece of the series," Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation, said of the new cartoon series. Season 1 of the new Rugrats is now streaming, only on Paramount+. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.