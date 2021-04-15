'iCarly' Fans Spots 'The Wire' Reference Ahead of Paramount+ Revival

✖

As the world awaits the iCarly reboot, fans have been throwing some of the Nickelodeon series' funniest moments back into the trending topics sphere on social media. A new clip is making the rounds on Twitter and Instagram showing the time the show reenacted this iconic scene from The Wire. The clip shows a Michael Lee (Tristan Wilds) takes down Felicia "Snoop" Pearson, a young female soldier in Marlo Stanfield's drug-dealing operation.

The iCarly version of the scene is, of course, more PG-13. The episode, titled “iSaved Your Life,” follows Sam (Jennette McCurdy) and Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) in an ongoing game of assassin –– a safer version of paintball. Even though Carly gets eliminated early, Sam promises to win the game for them, declaring "Spencer gonna get got!" As Sam continues to knock down each of her targets, the "deaths" escalate in comedy. When Sam catches Gibby (Noah Munck) in school, the two recreate the face-off in their Junior High School. "How my hair look, Sam?" Gibby asks. "You look good, Gib," Sam responds before kicking him out of the game.

Can we talk about the time iCarly spoofed a scene from The Wire pic.twitter.com/ppNaPchkXC — Bryan Sabillon (@Bryan_Sabillon) April 11, 2021

Recently, the reboot announced there would be two new cast members joining the show. Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett will join original stars Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor. Mosley will play Carly Shay’s roommate and best friend Harper and Triplett will portray Millicent, Freddie’s (Kress) snarky and social media-savvy stepdaughter. "The cool part is what makes it different too is we have new characters that are coming," Kress told Entertainment Tonight. "It's a lot of familiar faces, but there's new people involved who are going to change up the story a ton and will make it very interesting and I think somewhat unexpected." He added, "I have a kid [on the show] now, so that changes the dynamic a little bit. In real life too…Yeah in two weeks I'll have two kids. So just kids everywhere."

Unfortunately, McCurdy won't be appearing in the reboot, which is currently filming in Los Angeles. The show is expected to make its debut with 13 episodes sometime during Summer 2021.