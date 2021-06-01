✖

A trailer for the iCarly reboot officially arrived on Tuesday, June 1, giving fans a brand-new look at Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and her friends. The trailer begins with Carly telling the camera, "This is still iCarly, but it's grown up now," referring to her former web show.

The following scenes reveal that Carly decided to take a break from the show in 2012 and is now resuming the project with help from her friend Freddie (Nathan Kress) and brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor), both of whom are original cast members. The trailer also introduced new characters Laci Mosley, who plays Harper, Carly's roommate and best friend, and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent, Freddie's stepdaughter.

Returning characters also include Freddie's mom (Mary Scheer), Carly's nemesis Nevel Papperman (Reed Alexander), and stalker iCarly fan Nora Dershlit (Danielle Morrow). Cosgrove recently told Entertainment Weekly that Carly attended college and is "pretty successful" before deciding to restart her web show, iCarly. She and Harper live in the same apartment building Carly and Spencer used to live in, and Spencer "has become very wealthy" and made renovations to his loft. Freddie has "gone through a couple divorces" and moved back in with his mom in the same building as Carly and Spencer.

"We really tried to make this show, along with the showrunner Ali [Schouten], as much for the fans of the original as possible, because it's not really a kid show anymore," Cosgrove said. "It's mainly made for the people who watched when they were little, they're now more in their 20s."

The original iCarly ran on Nickelodeon for six seasons from 2007-2012 and followed Carly as her web show became a success. "The three of us got back together and it was kind of like riding a bike. It was like, 'We're back!'" Trainor told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year of reuniting with Cosgrove and Kress. He added, "I'll say the scripts are really funny, but I don't think anyone is expecting what we're doing. I don't think a revival has been done quite this way." The first three episodes of the iCarly reboot will premiere on June 17 on Paramount+, which you can subscribe to with a free trial here.

