'iCarly' Reboot Cast Teases Freddie and Carly's 'Juicy' Relationship Status

iCarly finally gave fans what they wanted when the series finale in 2012 ended with Miranda Cosgrove's Carly and Nathan Kress' Freddie sharing a kiss — and fans preparing for the new Paramount+ revival series are wondering what their relationship status will look like nearly 10 years later. Cosgrove, Kress and their co-star Jerry Trainor spoke with Entertainment Tonight to tease the details.

When asked whether Freddie and Carly would be romantically linked, Kress said, "I have no idea, and even if I did know, I wouldn't tell you. We gotta keep things spicy for the folks at home. Right, Miranda?" Cosgrove replied, "Yeah let's keep things spicy." Trainor, who plays Carly's zany older brother Spencer Shay, teased, "Too juicy to say."

(Photo: Amy Sussman/KCA2021 / Contributor / Getty, Getty)

Trainor, 44, said that the upcoming 13-episode season features "a lot of secrets" that will certainly keep fans on their toes. "I'll say the scripts are really funny, but I don't think anyone is expecting what we're doing," he said. "I don't think a revival has been done quite this way."

The original cast did open up about how their characters have changed since the series ended in 2012. "I have a kid [on the show] now, so that changes the dynamic a little bit," Kress, 28, said. Coincidentally, Kress' wife, London Elise Kress, is pregnant with the couple's second child and due in a few weeks. "Yeah, in two weeks I'll have two kids. So, just kids everywhere," he added. "I have no kids," Trainor quipped, with Cosgrove, 27, adding, "Me either."

"It feels kind of crazy," Cosgrove said. "We did the first table read about a week or so ago, and it was kind of insane — like, just getting everybody back together again, and it was really fun."

While the revival will feature some of the original cast members, it will also introduce a few new faces. Jaidyn Triplett is set to play Freddie's stepdaughter and Laci Mosley will star as Carly's new best friend. Jennette McCurdy, who played Carly's best friend Sam Puckett in the original series, will not be returning, something she openly discussed on her podcast, Empty Inside.

McCurdy told her podcast guest Anna Faris in a recent episode that she quit acting "a few years ago to try [her] hand and writing at directing," something she said is "going great." Explaining that acting was something her mother wanted her to go and that it was "always, always, always" difficult for her to do on account of nerves during auditions, McCurdy said she officially retired from acting following her mother's 2013 death from cancer.

She also admitted to being embarrassed by the roles she landed throughout her career. "My experience with acting is, I'm so ashamed of the parts I've done in the past," she said. "I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing. I did the shows that I was on from like 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed. My friends at 15, they're not like, 'Oh, cool, you're on this Nickelodeon show.' It was embarrassing. And I imagine there's a very different experience to be had with acting if you're proud of your roles, and if you feel fulfilled by them."

The Paramount+ iCarly reboot is currently filming, though a premiere date has not yet been announced. The original series ran on Nickelodeon for six seasons from 2007 until 2012.