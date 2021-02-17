'iCarly' Star Nathan Kress Tears up as He Discusses Wife's Health Struggles

✖

Former iCarly star Nathan Kress is getting candid about the weight of being a caregiver. Kress, who portrayed Freddie Benson on the Nickelodeon show, recently sat down with filmmaker Justin Baldoni for a new miniseries about caregiving, titled Man Enough To Care, and grew emotional as he discussed his wife London Elise Moore's battle with endometriosis, an often painful disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus grows outside the uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Opening up about the condition, Kress said "it's really tough," noting that there currently is "no cure" for endometriosis. Kress said that while "you can have surgery" and you can "do certain things for it…there's really nothing to be done." Kress admitted, "that was something I actually wasn’t really aware of until we got married." He also opened up about his wife's diagnosis, revealing, "she actually didn't know for a long time, she just knew something was wrong."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathan Kress (@nathankress)

Kress, who married Moore in 2015, said "at the beginning," he "kinda liked taking care" of his wife "when we were just married and, you know, before the baby." The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Rosie Carolyn Kress, in August of 2017. Kress said the arrival of their daughter made his role as a caregiver "a little heavier, not only taking care of my wife with this disease, but also my child." During the discussion, Kress confessed that being a caregiver isn't easy, telling Baldoni when asked if he ever "unloads" on anybody, "I guess I don't really have peers in that sense. And that is a struggle."

The actor shared sneak peeks of his Man Enough to Care appearance on Instagram, informing his followers that "40% of family caregivers are men." He said, "40% is so significant, but why do so few people talk about this?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nathan Kress (@nathankress)

After bringing attention to the role of caregiving, Kress again took to social media to express his gratitude "for all of the love and support" he has received. He said he has "a huge personal connection to caregiving, caring for my wife and her fight against endometriosis, as well as caring for our daughter every day and our future daughter to come in about a month." Kress revealed he decided to participate in the miniseries in the hopes that his story helps "to open up a conversation among other men who are caregivers about caregiving and it's role in our families and in society."