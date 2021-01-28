Miranda Cosgrove Reunites With 'iCarly' Co-Stars on Set of the Revival

✖

The latest show from yesteryear to get a streaming service reboot is iCarly, the beloved Nickelodeon show about a teen with her own web show. Following in the footsteps of reboots like Girl Meets World and the recent Saved By The Bell series, this new series will pick up with the characters as they enter adulthood. Considered one of the most beloved sitcoms on TeenNick, the original iCarly ran from 2007-2012. Fans were thrilled with the news that a sequel series was greenlit at the upcoming Paramount+ streaming service, and that stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress were returning.

Producer Jay Kogen tweeted his excitement about the project, writing "People were asking what I was doing. Now I can tell you. We get to make iCarly for ADULTS!" Cosgrove shared a photo on Instagram featuring herself, Trainor, and Kress on the iCarly set, stoking the fires of fan excitement to an all time high.

One notable absence is Jeanette McCurdy, who played Carly's best friend Sam. McCurdy has since quit acting, and has spoken cryptically in the past about her complicated past with Nickelodeon. "I had to kind of fight the demons on my own time," McCurdy told Elite Daily. "I went dark. I went off of social media. I quit acting. I had to make these pretty big life decisions in order to deal with my stuff, my life."

McCurdy has also been candid about her struggles with an eating disorder and how she required therapy following her time as a child star. "I still have complicated feelings toward my past from my experience with Nickelodeon," she told Elite Daily. "It’s something that I work on. I’d like to get to a place of peace with my past. That would be great."

At the end of the original run in 2012, Cosgrove spoke to USA Today about wrapping up the show. "I grew up making the show," she said. "I spent my whole childhood there. We knew it would be sad no matter when we stopped doing it. We would have done it forever, but we wanted to go out and not do too many episodes. It ended at a good time." Focusing on the characters in their adulthood opens up new possibilities for story lines, so it will be interesting to see where the revival goes.

