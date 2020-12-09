'iCarly' Revived, Miranda Cosgrove to Return

✖

A revival of Nickelodeon's iCarly has been ordered for ViacomCBS' new streaming service Paramount+, according to a report by TV Line. The reboot will feature original stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress, with more casting news to come. The original series ran from 2007 to 2012.

ViacomCBS is pulling out all the stops for Paramount+ — a new streaming service coming in 2021, as a rebrand of CBS All Access. Much of the content comes from Nickelodeon IP, including iCarly. The teen sitcom centered around Carly (Cosgrove) and her best friends Sam (Jenette McCurdy) and Freddie (Kress), broadcasting a live web show from the apartment Carly shared with her older brother, Spencer (Trainor). So far, McCurdy has not signed back on, and it is not clear how life may have evolved for Carly and the gang in the years since the show came to a close.



The iCarly revival will reportedly be developed by Ali Schouten and Jay Kogen. Kogen has worked with Cosgrove before on School of Rock, and on shows like Frasier and The Simpsons, while Schouten has worked on Diary of a Future President, Champions and Merry Happy Whatever, among other projects.

For many fans, iCarly was one of the definitive sitcoms of its era on TeenNick, spawning several spin-offs and launching the careers of some stars. It is also referenced often as a unique cultural artifact from the time when the Internet was transition from a niche interest to a ubiquitous form of entertainment and socialization. Today, Carly and Sam's success as self-made online entertainers is not so far-fetched, even if the show's depiction of that work is a little anachronistic.

Perhaps the revival will tackle some of those odd elements, and capitalize on the show's prescient parts. The series joins other Nickelodeon spin-offs coming to Paramount+, including the SpongeBob SquarePants prequel series Kamp Koral. ViacomCBS president and CEO Bob Bakish teased the launch of the new streaming service earlier this year.

"Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling," he said at the time. "With Paramount+, we're excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy."

So far, there is no release date in place for the iCarly revival, nor for Paramount+ itself. The new streaming service will launch some time in 2021.