'iCarly': Netflix Now Streaming Nickelodeon Show Ahead of Paramount+ Revival

✖

Back in December, it was reported that Nickelodeon series iCarly would be rebooted for ViacomCBS' new streaming service Paramount+. Miranda Cosgrove, who starred on the program, has even shared behind-the-scenes photos from her time filming the upcoming reboot. Luckily, for fans of the show, which initially aired from 2007 to 2012, the series is now streaming on Netflix, according to Variety. So, you have more than enough time to binge-watch the series before the reboot makes its way to Paramount+.

Variety reported on Monday that iCarly is currently streaming on Netflix. While the show initially ran for six seasons, only the first two are available to watch on the streaming service. Still, the timing couldn't be more perfect, as the iCarly reboot is likely to come sometime soon given that the cast, including Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress, is currently filming. Like other reboots such as Girl Meets World and Saved By the Bell, the iCarly revival will pick up with the characters as they navigate adulthood. Producer Jay Kogen even shared his excitement about the project on Twitter, writing, "People were asking what I was doing. Now I can tell you. We get to make iCarly for ADULTS!" As previously mentioned, Cosgrove even shared a photo in late January from the set of the reboot. She posed with Trainor and Kress for the shot, which she captioned with a simple blue heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Cosgrove (@mirandacosgrove)

Cosgrove's photo made some fans question whether Jeannette McCurdy, who played Sam on the initial iCarly run, would be back for the reboot. While McCurdy went on to portray Sam in the Nickelodeon series Sam & Cat, in which she starred alongside Ariana Grande, she since left the entertainment industry behind. The actor's mother reportedly died in 2013 and she turned to alcohol in order to help cope. During an interview with Elite Daily, which was published in April 2020, McCurdy opened up about her life post-Nickelodeon.

She explained to the publication that she went through "a lot of therapy" following her time in the industry and that she is in a better place now. McCurdy also shared that her feelings about working as a child actor are complex and that she's still working through them. She added, "I'm not fully there yet. I still have complicated feelings toward my past from my experience with Nickelodeon. It's something that I work on. I'd like to get to a place of peace with my past. That would be great." Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.