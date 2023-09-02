'How I Met Your Mother' Creator Reacts to Hulu Canceling 'How I Met Your Father' Spinoff

After How I Met Your Father's cancellation, Craig Thomas has some words about it. The How I Met Your Mother creator is reacting to the spinoff's heartbreaking news with some encouraging words. Thomas took to Twitter to thank "the wonderful cast and crew who worked so hard" on How I Met Your Father. He also thanked those "who checked it out, sometimes this is how it goes in this crazy business."

Hulu canceled the spinoff after just two seasons. Not only that but the Season 2 finale left on some pretty big cliffhangers. Sid and Hannah broke up, Sophie and Jesse got back together, and Charlie was seemingly crossed off the list of possible endgames as it was revealed he ended up with Val, and the two had an adorable son. The cancellation came on the heels of another axed series that was also surprising. The streamer recently announced that The Great was canceled after three seasons despite critical acclaim. Fans may want to prepare for more cancellations to come. Even if a show seems safe, it's not.

Meanwhile, Craig Thomas was in a very HIMYF mood. Giving the show more recognition after the axing, he reshared the show's theme song. Originally sung by Thomas, HIMYM co-creator Carter Bays, and their band The Solids for How I Met Your Mother, Lennon Stella performed a cover of "Hey Beautiful" for the How I Met Your Father theme song. Thomas says that the cover "was so awesome" he had to re-share it to say, "thanks again!"

The cover of the #HIMYM theme song, "Hey Beautiful" by @lennonstella was so awesome, re-sharing it to say thanks again! #HIMYF https://t.co/wnjPQQXahG — Craig Thomas (@HimymCraig) September 1, 2023

When How I Met Your Father was initially announced, it was unknown how the cast and crew of the original series knew about it. The show did include a few familiar faces, like Neil Patrick Harris, and some references to HIMYM. Most notably, Jesse and Sid's apartment literally being Marshall and Lily's apartment. It's nice to know that Thomas has nothing but nice things to say about the Hulu show. While HIMYF was likely not expected to last as long as its predecessor, it is a shame that the series ended before we found out who the father is. It's always possible that the series could be picked up elsewhere, even if just for one more season to wrap it all up.

Fans can watch both How I Met Your Mother and How I Met Your Father on Hulu. And hope that this isn't the end of Sophie's journey to finding her endgame. Who knows what could happen in the future.