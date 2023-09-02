'How I Met Your Father' Canceled After 2 Seasons

It's a sad day for fans of How I Met Your Father. TVLine confirms that the How I Met Your Mother spinoff has been canceled by Hulu after two seasons. News comes just less than two months after the Season 2 finale. The series premiered in early 2022 and has a premise similar to its predecessor. It centers on Hilary Duff's Sophie and her group of friends in Manhattan. Sex & the City alum Kim Cattrall portrays older Sophie in 2050 as she recounts to her son how she met his father. Only this time, she's on the screen, and her kid is speaking through the phone.

A reason for the cancelation has not been given. With the way Season 2 ended, it was not planned. The second season of the sequel series got closer to revealing who Sophie's baby daddy is, and the finale made it even better. It subtly took Charlie off the list after older Sophie admitted to her son that he and Val had gotten back together and even had an adorable kid. Meanwhile, Sid and Hannah broke up, and it was because Hannah thought there was something between Sid and Sophie. Sophie and Jesse had also gotten back together.

It's a shame that not only will fans not see the aftermath of the finale, but now they won't even find out who the father was. It's unknown if the identity of the father was even made aware to the cast or if the identity was even known in general behind the scenes. Cancellations are inevitable, and it's always heartbreaking when shows end on cliffhangers. Maybe fans will have to rewatch the two seasons to see if there is any clue as to who Sophie's lover could truly be.

The cancellation also comes after Hulu supersized Season 2 of HIMYF. Season 1 only had 10 episodes, but Season 2 had 20. So it makes the news that much harder knowing how much faith Hulu had during the second season. It's always possible that another streamer or network could pick up the series, so you never know what could happen. Even if it is just for one more season so fans can find out who Sophie really ends up with. For now, they will have to fantasize and work out their own ending. At least How I Met Your Mother had a full series, even if the finale was a bit of a letdown.