'How I Met Your Father' Season 2 Finale Features Big Breakup

How I Met Your Father aired its Season 2 finale last week on Hulu, and it ended with Sid and Hannah surprisingly calling it quits. The couple had had problems throughout the second season, trying to make it work with Sid in New York and Hannah continuing to work in Los Angeles. While at first Sid came around to the idea of living in LA for Hannah, after one night in the city when he visited her, Hannah realized it only made sense for her to move out to New York for him after seeing how hard it was, and at first, it seemed that was the end of that.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the end of that. The finale, "Okay Fine, It's a Hurricane," saw the gang ride out a hurricane at Pemberton's, where some interesting revelations were made. Hannah admitted that she kissed her coworker before coming out to New York and assured Sid that it was a one-time thing, a drunken kiss that meant nothing. While it seemed like things were fine, Sid still felt that Hannah was running away from something. The episode ends with everyone crowding around Sid and consoling him after he comes back out to the bar, devastated by his breakup.

The true reasoning for their breakup? Hannah evidently senses something between Sid and Sophie, who just got back together with Jesse. As of now, Season 3 has yet to be announced by Hulu, but this finale does set up some pretty interesting storylines for next season. Some fans that ship Sid and Sophie have obviously sensed the same thing Hannah did, meaning that it's very possible he could be her endgame. However, Sid and Hannah's breakup was definitely surprising, and even though they went through some problems, you still hoped that they would work it out. It's going to be heartbreaking to see the aftermath of the breakup if a third season happens.

It's unknown when and if Hulu could announce a renewal for How I Met Your Father, but it would be pretty harsh for them to end it before we find out who the "Father" is and more HIMYM cameos. Hopefully, the streamer gives fans another season, but for now, they will just have to predict just what could be next for everyone and how Sid could get through this breakup. It's always possible he could get back together with Hannah, but he might have to confront his possible feelings for Sophie first, depending how things really are for the both of them.