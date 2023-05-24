Paget Brewster Returns to 'How I Met Your Father' as 'Criminal Minds' Fans Wait for 'Evolution' Season 2

Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution has been put on hold due to the writers' strike, but luckily, Paget Brewster is still keeping busy, as she's just returned to Hulu's How I Met Your Father. The comedy had its midseason premiere, which saw Hilary Duff's Sophie trying to find her father. Of course, this led her to talking to her mother, Lori, played by Brewster, who tells her exactly what happened at Lollapalooza, where she met her baby daddy. Luckily, Lori was able to give Sophie what she needed, and she was able to (hopefully) track down her father, presumably played by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Clark Gregg.

This marks Brewster's third appearance on the Hulu series, with the most recent being the previous episode, "Daddy," which aired back in March. Now that Sophie might have actually met her dad, it's likely we'll be seeing even more of her in future episodes as Lori possibly rekindles the relationship with Sophie's maybe father. It will be interesting to see what happens since, from the looks of the episode, Sophie did find her dad, so seeing how that dynamic will look like will be something to look forward to.

As of now, it's unknown how many episodes the actress will be appearing in, but with the introduction of Sophie's father, it's likely she will be coming back for at least another episode or two. To put the focus of the series on not only Sophie finding her future baby daddy but finding her own father is an unexpected turn, but being able to get more background that will very likely point her in the right direction of the actual "father," it should be an intriguing storyline. Hopefully, all turns out all right for her because she needs at least one good thing going for her after all she's already been through.

Paget Brewster's appearance on How I Met Your Father is a welcome surprise considering Criminal Minds: Evolution won't be back for quite some time. The series had its season finale back in February, but even before then, it was revealed that

Evolution was renewed for a second season. Following that insane cliffhanger, it was a good thing, too. Unfortunately, it will be a while until the next season premieres, but at least fans can likely still look forward to more appearances on How I Met Your Father and possibly other roles.



