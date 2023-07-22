'How I Met Your Father' Seemingly Rules out Major Character as Sophie's Endgame

The second season of Hulu's How I Met Your Father may not have revealed Sophie's endgame, but it has seemingly eliminated a possibility. In the finale, Season 2, Episode 20, "Okay Fine, It's a Hurricane," the gang had to ride out a hurricane together at Pemberton's, where some revelations were made, and some unexpected pairs were made, including Val and Drew. The two had a make-out session in a storage closet, and while it seemed like they would become a new thing, that wasn't necessarily the case.

In the year 2050, future Sophie, played by Kim Cattrall, tells her son that it didn't last long. In fact, Val ended up getting back together with Charlie, and the two even have a son together, Alex. Sophie showed her son a beautiful picture of the family, solidifying the fact that Val and Charlie are definitely meant for each other. The latter half of Season 2 saw them really try to move on from one another, only to admit, not to each other, that they still have feelings for the other. It's also not surprising to see that Val and Drew's relationship doesn't last long, considering they were quite the unexpected pair.

With Val and Charlie having a kid together in the future and likely getting married as well, this means that fans can finally cross at least one potential suitor off their list when it comes to Sophie's future baby daddy. Even though it didn't really seem that she would get with Charlie at any point, especially since it was clear Val still had feelings for him, and that would totally be against the "Girl Code," it's still nice to get confirmation that not only does she not end up with Charlie, Val does.

A third season of How I Met Your Father has yet to be announced, but considering that fans have yet to find how who the father is, it would be rude for Hulu to not renew the series before we find that out, and before we get another crossover with HIMYM. There are still a few more potential guys that could be the father, and maybe even a few more that we haven't even met yet that were at the same party that Sophie was at in the pilot episode. Hopefully, Hulu will announce soon whether or not a Season 3 is happening, so for now, fans will just have to rewatch both seasons now on the streamer. Maybe there will even be hints as to who the father is now that they know they can cross off Charlie.