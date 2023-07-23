'How I Met Your Father' Teases Possible Sid and Sophie Endgame in Season 2 Finale

The Season 2 finale of How I Met Your Father may have gotten fans close to finding out who Sophie's endgame is, and it might actually be Sid. The second season of the Hulu hit saw Sid and Hannah struggle to make their relationship work while on separate coasts. While Sid offered to move out to California, Hannah decided it would be better to move to New York after seeing how hard it was for Sid to adjust to being out there and not wanting him to be away from the bar and friends, even if it was just for one day.

Even though all seemed fine in their world, it was not. A hurricane rocked the city, and the gang waited it out at Pemberton's. While there, secrets came out, including the fact that Hannah had kissed someone else. However, Sid said he was okay with it, and it again seemed like everything was fine with them. By the end, though, it was not. Sid came back out to the bar heartbroken and devastated after ending things with Hannah, and it was all because Hannah suspected there was something between him and Sophie.

This could definitely set up an interesting third season, especially since Sophie and Jesse finally got back together. While at first, it didn't seem like there was anything between Sophie and Sid, especially with Hannah in the picture, they have definitely been getting closer, including in Season 2, Episode 19, "Shady Parker," when they suspected that Jesse's girlfriend was some kind of drug lord. Of course, just because Hannah thought that something was between Sophie and Sid doesn't necessarily mean there is, but some fans have definitely been shipping those two for a while, and there's a reason why.

Hulu has yet to renew How I Met Your Father for Season 3, but with the series starting to close in on who Sophie's endgame is, and it's not Charlie, it would be harsh for the streamer to not give the show at least one more season. It really could be any guy that is the father and Sophie's endgame, and it's could go either way. Hopefully, another season does happen so fans can continue trying to figure out who Sophie really ends up with and we get another HIMYM crossover. For now, though, they will have to continue theorizing and rewatch the first two seasons to see if they can point out any clues that may foreshadow the end.