Hilary Duff Reveals One Aspect of 'How I Met Your Father' She Had Trouble Handling

In the How I Met Your Father Season 2 trailer, one thing immediately caught viewers' attention: John Corbett as Hilary Duff's love interest! Corbett played Duff's character's music teacher in the 2004 film Raise Your Voice, and it took some time for the actress to adjust. "Working with John again was great. This was obviously in a very different capacity, so that took a little second to just wrap my brain around," Duff told TV Insider. "But it was fun working with John, and he's a larger than life kind of guy, and he really brought that to the role. I was grateful. He's got a lot of ideas."The Season 2 trailer also depicts Sophie's (Duff) friends castigating her for dating an older man without realizing it's Corbett's character."I loved the storyline between John and I and that Sophie is taking a risk with an older man," Duff shared. The two encounter each other when "she finds herself at this party that she's going to basically get free drinks and free food and have fun with her friend. Of course, she falls into this wild moment in time where she meets this guy who's kind of sweeping her off her feet, and she just leans into it. And I love that Sophie is capable of that."

She continued, "something insane happens, and she starts to panic and destroys the relationship, which is common for her." According to Duff, expect a "funny" storyline, and co-star Christopher Lowell (Jesse) calls it "a very unique one and a really fun one. It's really fun to watch it play out in these episodes. I think you'll really enjoy it."Corbett and Duff's history only arose for the HIMYF team once their casting process was in full swing."Honestly, we started from a place of who would be the most fun for the role and you know, we were, as we always do, batting around ideas with the writers. And then the idea of Corbett came up, and we all just thought that was so exciting," executive producer and writer Elizabeth Berger told TV Insider.

"And then as we sort of got further along in the process, we were like, 'Oh, right, cool, he did this movie with Hillary a million years ago.' And then we thought, 'Is that weird?' And then we thought, 'No, it's awesome. Hillary's a grown woman now and everyone can handle it,'" she continued. Regarding Corbett's history with Future Sophie, "the Kim connection is also just really fun that they've worked together before and that they like each other and that just made it all the more special," Berger says. "But it was really just about who's the best for this role and we all just felt he clearly was."