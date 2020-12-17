HBO Max on Roku: How to Download the Streaming Platform Onto Your Roku

✖

HBO Max and Roku finally reached an agreement so that the streaming service would be accessible on its devices. This has been a long time coming for the two sides ever since HBO Max launched in May. Since then, Roku users have been on the outside looking in when it comes to the platform but that all came to a change on Thursday. Now that Roku has the capability of running HBO Max onto its devices, the next step for its users is figuring out exactly how to get it onto their screens.

For anyone who was using the HBO app on their Roku devices, there won’t be much of a process in order to get HBO Max onto their devices. That’s because the HBO app will automatically update and be replaced with the streaming service once it's accessed. Users may not even have to log in, either, as long as they had their sign-in credentials stored on their device.

For those that were not using the app beforehand, the HBO Max app can be found in the Roku Channel Store. It’s also currently listed in the “New and Notable” section or via the search function. The other necessary step is actually having an HBO subscription in order to access the service. HBO Max costs $14.99 per month. There also are various deals that can be found, including one on their website that will save users 20% for six months when paid in advance.

For anyone who may be on the fence about signing up for the streaming provider now that Roku users can finally view it, the biggest news and potential selling point of late was Warner Bros. announcing that all of its 2021 movies will be heading straight to HBO Max. That means highly-awaited films like The Matrix 4, The Suicide Squad and Space Jam: A New Legacy will all be available on the service next year now that they’ll be skipping the theatres. HBO Max will also be dropping Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas Day.

With the two sides coming to an agreement finally, Roku’s stock hit an all-time high on Thursday. The seven-month standoff reaching its conclusion means that 46 million Roku subscribers would have access to the service, a huge selling point for potential investors. Opening at $346 per share after the deal was announced, a high at the time, the stock peaked at $352.12 at one point on Thursday.