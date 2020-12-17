HBO Max Finally Makes It to Roku and Users Are Thrilled
In the spirit of the season, Roku users finally get their biggest wish with the agreement made with HBO Max for the streaming service to be accessible on the provider. One of the most popular streaming devices, the one gripe Roku users have had this year has been the absence of HBO Max. On Thursday, that all came to an end with a deal being reached, giving millions of users the chance to stream some of the most popular shows and movies in HBO Max’s expansive catalog.
The news is a huge lift for both networks, especially with the announcement earlier in the month that Warnermedia would be skipping the box office in 2021. Warner Bros. will be sending its entire movie slate for the upcoming year straight to HBO Max. At the time of this massive announcement, Roku users were irate over the stalled negotiations between the two entities ever since the service debuted in May, even figuring out backdoor ways of having access. Now, though, Roku subscribers will have access to some of 2021’s most highly-anticipated films, including Dune, Matrix 4 and The Suicide Squad among a collection of nearly 20 movies. This also means Roku users will be able to watch Wonder Woman 1984 when it drops on HBO Max on Christmas Day.
Thank you @hbomax and @Roku !!! I've been waiting for this contract to finalize! I can finally watch #HBOMax from the comfort of my home!— Megan Elizabeth (@MegsFried) December 17, 2020
I'm so happy HBO Max is finally available on Roku TCL TVs. No longer have to connect stupid laptop through hdmi cables. HBO fans everywhere rejoice. Roku and HBO finally cut a deal, let's hope it stays that way. Spread the news.— Gabriel DiLaurentis (@GabeDiLaurentis) December 17, 2020
Thank you @roku I just got my update for @hbomax !!!!Finally after seven months of patiently waiting, I'm so happy you both came to terms!!!!— t w e a k🤺 (@tweakatweet) December 17, 2020
Happy HBO max on Roku day to all that just subscribed. Can’t wait to watch all the HBO 🙌🏻— mrs sachs (@callmemrssachs) December 17, 2020
Christmas is cool and all, but wishing you all a happy "HBO Max is finally on Roku" Day! 🥳— Brianna Kelly (@briannakelly0) December 17, 2020
HBO Max finally coming to roku means that I can watch it on my living room tv without needing to cast it from my phone now
I am very happy— ivan (@heckingmexican) December 17, 2020
It’s about time @Roku and @hbomax became friends— Jeff Schwartz (@JiffSchwazz) December 17, 2020