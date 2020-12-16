HBO Max Coming to Roku Tomorrow After Months of Negotiations

✖

HBO Max and Roku have finally struck a deal, and the streaming service will be available on Roku devices beginning on Thursday, Dec. 17. Subscribers have been waiting for WarnerMedia and Roku to come to an accord since May, and many had begun to lose hope. Now, HBO Max will be easier to watch than ever just in time for Warner Bros.' 2021 movie slate premiere.

HBO Max and Roku announced their deal on Tuesday, just a few hours before the app is expected to go live, according to a report by Variety. Roku executive Scott Rosenberg issued a public statement saying: "We believe that all entertainment will be streamed and we are thrilled to partner with HBO Max to bring their incredible library of iconic entertainment brands and blockbuster slate of direct to streaming theatrical releases to the Roku households with more than 100 million people that have made Roku the No. 1 TV streaming platform in America. Reaching mutually beneficial agreements where Roku grows together with our partners is how we deliver an exceptional user experience at an incredible value for consumers and we are excited by the opportunity to deepen our longstanding relationship with the team at WarnerMedia."



This story is developing.