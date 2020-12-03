Warner Bros. to Release All 2021 Theatrical Movies on HBO Max

✖

Warner Bros. has made a game-changing announcement regarding it's 2021 slate of movies, revealing that every single film will simultaneously debut in theaters and on HBO Max. This impacts a number of high profile films, including Dune, Space Jam: A New Legacy, the fourth Matrix film and The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It. In a press release, Ann Sarnoff — Chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group — spoke about the movie, stating, "We're living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group."

Sarnoff went on to say, "No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021."

I got you something ✨nice✨ this year:

🎁 The biggest movie premieres

🎁 In theaters and on HBO Max the exact same day

🎁 Beginning December 25 with #WonderWoman1984#HBOMax #WBPictures https://t.co/BZgFFRrrg2 pic.twitter.com/J2KBdWd9Tf — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 3, 2020

She continued, "With this unique one-year plan, we can support our partners in exhibition with a steady pipeline of world-class films, while also giving moviegoers who may not have access to theaters or aren’t quite ready to go back to the movies the chance to see our amazing 2021 films. see it as a win-win for film lovers and exhibitors, and we’re extremely grateful to our filmmaking partners for working with us on this innovative response to these circumstances."

This story is developing...