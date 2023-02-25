HBO Max Adding New 2023 Movie Right out of Theaters

HBO Max may not be doing day-and-date releases for theatrical movies as it did in 2021, but they're coming pretty close with a just-announced catalog addition. The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service will add House Party on March 3. House Party, a reboot of the 1990 movie of the same name, hit theaters on Jan. 13. That means it's hitting streaming just past the 45-day window that many studios are using post-pandemic.

The announcement of a streaming date comes as House Party's theatrical run nears 0 theaters. According to the box office tracking website The Numbers, it was only in 32 theaters for the weekend of Feb. 17, bringing in a total of $28,698 (a per-theater average of $897). The Calmatic-directed movie hasn't exactly been a massive success at the box office, bringing in only $9.2 million. Even though the movie's budget is unclear, it doesn't seem to have set any records. With the theatrical totals dwindling, it appears Warner Bros. Discovery is now ready to capitalize on the film's newness to boost HBO Max.

This total is especially disappointing, given that the original movie brought in $26.4 million at the box office (around $60 million when adjusted for inflation). However, there's always potential for the movie to be an at-home hit once it arrives on HBO Max.

This HBO Max date for House Party is the latest in the release saga for the movie, which was delayed before release a few times. It was actually produced as an HBO Max original. In the wake of the merger that formed Warner Bros. Discovery, the decision was made to instead try and make more direct cash on the flick, sticking it in theaters first.

The movie's cast includes Jacob Latimore, Tosin Cole, DC Young Fly, Melvin Gregg and Karen Obilom. There are also loads of cameos, including LeBron James, Kid Cudi and more we won't spoil. It also boasts a script credited to Atlanta writers Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover.