'House Party' Reboot First Look Revealed

House Party fans are in for a treat. The 90s cult classic dance flick franchise is getting a reimagined version courtesy of HBO Max. The latest screenplay was penned by Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover (writers of the hit FX series Atlanta) and stars Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore, Karen Obilom, and DC Young Fly star. NBA champion LeBron James is one of the executive producers. More than 30 years after the original film was released, the new film (and possible franchise) is expected to become a cultural phenomenon for a new generation.

James was thrilled to attach his name to the project. He told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018: "This is definitely not a reboot. It's an entirely new look for a classic movie. Everyone I grew up with loved House Party. To partner with this creative team to bring a new House Party to a new generation is unbelievable."

Check out the first look images of the 'House Party' reimagining starring Jacob Latimore, Tosin Cole and Karen Obilom.



'House Party' arrives on HBO Max on July 28.

The original two films were fronted by rap duo Kid 'n Play for New Line Cinema's 1990 release, followed by two others in 1991 and 1994. Big acts like AJ Johnson and Martin Lawrence also starred in the movies. Several other films with other stars were released in subsequent years. And just like the original, a starstudded soundtrack for the reimagined version is also in the works. Acts like Full Force contributed to the original in the 90s.

"We're trying out some ideas for musicians to be cast in and to be a part of the project," Vince Carter noted, adding that James may make an appearance in the film. "There's no plan for it now, but he's a fantastic actor, and if he wants a role, Stephen will find a great role to put him in."

House Party followed two high school students eager to pull off the biggest house party. On a budget of just $2 million, the film grossed over $26 million by the end of its theatrical run. The films have some of the most iconic dance sequences in history, with many dancers still mocking the moves today.