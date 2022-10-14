'House Party' Trailer Reveals LeBron James' Lavish Home Life in Remake

The new film House Party will be in theatres soon, and fans just got a taste of what to expect. On Friday, Warner Bros. Pictures released a trailer of the film which has a LeBron James fell to it. The trailer shows the two main characters in James' empty mansion, and they encounter a hologram version of the Los Angeles Lakers star who makes jokes about his announcement to play for the Miami Heat and his hairline.

House Party stars Jacob Lattimore and Tosin Cole, and they play two guys who decided to throw a party in James' mansion. James is a co-producer of the movie, which features celebrity appearances from Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and James' teammate Anthony Davis. The film will be released on Jan. 13, 2023.

Originally, House Party was going to be released on HBO Max in July of this year. The film was removed from Warner Bros' release schedule 17 days before it was to hit the streaming service. It was then moved to a theatrical release date of Dec. 9 before moving to the Jan. 13 date.

House Party is based on the 1990 film of the same name which features Christopher "Kid" Reid, Christopher "Play" Martin, Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell and the late Robin Harris. The movie was so successful that it produced four sequels from 1991-2013. Reid and Martin appear in the first three House Party films and the 2013 movie called House Party: Tonight's the Night.

In August, TMZ caught up with Martin and detailed James' involvement in the new film. "He's very involved, he has complete ownership to my understanding at this point," Martin told TMZ, per HipHopDX. "The release was supposed to be on HBO Max on July 28, and then no one knew what happened. It was pulled from the schedule. I'll leave it like this, from a very reliable source probably don't get no more reliable than this, than the King himself, that now it's going to be a theatrical release."

Martin was then asked if he thinks the film will be a success. "It depends, I don't know how people will feel about how good the film itself will be," he said. "That we'll have to see but with all of that, it kind of speaks for itself. The people involved are very talented. Matter of fact, one of the leads in it is the gentleman from The Chi. Forgive me for not knowing his name but a very beautiful brother and yeah, it's exciting."