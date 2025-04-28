A Well-Loved Political Drama Is Leaving Netflix in May

One of CBS’s most popular shows is leaving Netflix at the end of next month.

Political drama Madam Secretary will depart the streamer in June. All six seasons are currently available to watch.

The series ran from 2014 to 2019, and centers around Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni), who left her CIA job due to ethical concerns and retired to become a professor.

However, she is called back into action by her former CIA boss, now the President of the United States, after his Secretary of State dies in a plane crash.

The season follows McCord as she navigates the tricky world of international politics while trying to be the best mom and wife she can. In the fifth season, she runs for president; in the sixth, she wins, and the name of the series is changed to Madam President.

Tim Daly, Bebe Neuwirth, Željko Ivanek, Erich Bergen, Patina Miller, and Keith Carradine also star in the series.

While Madam Secretary was never critically acclaimed, it delivered strong ratings year over year for CBS in the five years it was on television.

Madam Secretary is streaming on Netflix now—but not for much longer.