Tom Hardy just burst back into Netflix’s top 5 — this time with a Netflix Original. The star’s new action movie, Havoc, quickly fought its way up the rankings since it dropped on Friday.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (April 27, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

Videos by PopCulture.com

5. Despicable Me 4

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The world’s favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain-League-agent returns for a bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination’s Despicable Me 4. Gru, Lucy and their girls welcome a new member to the family-Gru Jr.-who is intent on tormenting his dad, as a new nemesis shows up and forces the family to go on the run.”

4. Murder at Yellowstone City

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A quiet man newly freed from slavery faces a murder accusation, and an idealistic minister resolves to prove guilt lies elsewhere in their troubled town.”

3. iHostage

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When a gunman enters an Apple Store in the heart of Amsterdam, the police face a delicate challenge to resolve the standoff. Inspired by true events.”

2. A Dog’s Way Home

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A devoted, homesick dog goes on a treacherous journey across the American heartland to be reunited with her owner.”

1. Havoc

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Walker (Tom Hardy) is a bruised detective fighting his way through the criminal underworld threatening to engulf his entire city. In the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong, Walker finds himself with a number of factions on his tail; a vengeful crime syndicate, a crooked politician, as well as his fellow cops. When attempting to rescue the politician’s estranged son, whose involvement in the drug deal starts to unravel a deep web of corruption and conspiracy, he is forced to confront the demons of his past.”