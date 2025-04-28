Netflix Users React to ‘You’ Season 5

Joe Goldberg’s story has finally come to a close, after the release of You‘s fifth and final season on Netflix.

The series began in 2018, and was initially a delightfully soapy mystery revolving around the heinous deeds of charming stalker Joe (Penn Badgley)—but the series declined in quality over the course of its five seasons.

Still, You has plenty of dedicated fans that ravenously binge-watched all ten episodes of season five upon its release on Thursday. “I binge watched YOU season 5 in one sitting I have no self control,” one user wrote on Twitter/X.

Several of the show’s fans were displeased with the ending. It seems most fans online were unhappy with Joe’s new love interest, Bronte, who ends up being the person to finally bring him to justice for his many murders.

“finished YOU and wtf some random ass lady just ends joe story up when it should have been love quinn,” one user wrote, referring to Joe’s love interest in season two and three.

finished YOU and wtf some random ass lady just ends joe story up when it should have been love quinn #YouNetflix #youseason5 pic.twitter.com/kaWLdbhvSe — eris is mad ☆ | YOU spoilers (@zenssdayaa) April 24, 2025

“me as soon as the scenes with bronte came,” one user wrote, with a video of a woman fast-forwarding a TV show attached.

me as soon as the scenes with bronte came#Youseason5 pic.twitter.com/DAf0QQ68gi — 🙇‍♀️ (@onlyyggodknowss) April 25, 2025

Actor Penn Badgley’s performance was universally praised, however. “Penn Badgley is f—ing insane, he killed that role, every single time, and the fact that he is one of the sweetest ever in real life???? THE ACTOR THAT YOU ARE,” one user wrote.

Seasons 1-5 of You are streaming on Netflix now.