Due to its partnership with sister-company HBO, Max has the hottest slate of originals/exclusives right now. Several of the buzziest shows of 2025 are available to stream right now, and subscribers are clearly loving it.

Continue on to see the Max top 7 TV show list as it currently stands on Sunday (April 27, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each show are included in case you want to learn more about the programs.

7. Hollywood Demons

6. The Pitt

Official Synopsis: “The staff of Pittsburgh’s Trauma Medical Center work around the clock to save lives in an overcrowded and underfunded emergency department.”

5. The White Lotus

Official Synopsis: “This social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.”

4. The Righteous Gemstones

Official Synopsis: “This critically acclaimed comedy follows a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work.”

3. Real Time With Bill Maher

Official Synopsis: “Maher offers his unique perspective on contemporary issues.”

2. Hacks

Official Synopsis: “To salvage her waning career, Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance is forced to team up with an entitled, outcast television writer.”

1. The Last of Us

Official Synopsis: “In 2003, a parasitic fungal infection ravaged the planet, turning humans into violent creatures known as the Infected. Twenty years later, hardened survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal) is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to the rebel Fireflies. Season 2 of The Last of Us picks up five years after the events of Season 1. Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”