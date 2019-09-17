‘Family Reunion’ Gets Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

The McKellan family is coming back for more laughs. Netflix renewed Family Reunion for a second season, the streaming service announced Tuesday, with 16 new episodes on the way — a few less than the 20-episode order Season 1 received.

On Family Reunion, the McKellans moved from Seattle to Georgia to be closer to extended family, but are finding it difficult to fit into the lifestyle there (read: three hour church services, huge humidity hair, family matriarch M’Dear’s home cooking), making for a fully awkward transition.

The series stars Loretta Devine, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Isasiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright and Jordyn Raya James, all of whom are set to return.

Creator Meg DeLoatch will serve as show runner and executive producer for Season 2.

What’s more is that fans won’t have to wait until Season 2 to see more, as Netflix is also planning a Family Reunion Christmas special to premiere on December 9. Plus, nine all-new episodes from Season 1 will be available to stream in January 2020. Season 1 debuted in July with 10 episodes.

Family Reunion is part of Netflix’s push into family-friendly programming that also includes Fuller House, which is entering its final season, Alexa & Katie, Prince of Peoria and Malibu Rescue, along with upcoming series The Upshaws, starring Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps.

The news comes a few days after Netflix canceled another family show, No Good Nick, starring Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin. Creators and Executive Producers David H. Steinberg and Keetgi Kogan announced the cancellation on Twitter, thanking fans for their overwhelming response to the show.

“It’s our sad duty to announce that No Good Nick will not be moving forward with part 3,” they wrote. “Making this show has been a life changing experience for us and we couldn’t have asked for a better response from the audience. The messages we’ve received, the fan art, fanfic, all those amazing edits — it has all meant so much to us. Everyone involved in the making of the show is as heartbroken as we are not to be able to continue the story of Nick and the Thompsons.”