‘Fairly OddParents’ Live-Action Sequel Show Reveals First-Look

A new Fairly OddParents series is in the works at Paramount+. Combining live-action with animated characters, The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder will debut on the streaming platform on Thursday, March 31. All 13 episodes will be released at once on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Latin America and the Nordic countries. Paramount released the first images and trailer for the series on Wednesday.

The new series finds Ty Turner (Ryan-James Hatanaka) now all grown up and reuniting with his high school sweetheart, Rachel Easkin (Laura Bell Bundy) in the town of Dimmsville. He takes along his 13-year-old daughter Viv (Audrey Grace Marshall), who realizes she doesn’t fit in. Viv’s cousin Timmy asks his fairy godparents Wanda (Susanne Blakeslee) and Cosmo (Daran Norris), to help her out. Viv’s stepbrother Roy (Tyler Wladis) sees the godparents work their magic, so he is also taken under Wanda and Cosmo’s wings. Imogen Cohen also star stars as Viv and Roy’s friend Zina Zacarias.

The Fairly OddParents began as a completely animated series created by Butch Hartman in 1997. The show started as segments in Nickelodeon’s Oh Yeah! Cartoons series before The Fairly OddParents got its own show in 2001. The original series ran until 2006, but the was revived in 2008 and continued for another 10 years before Hartman left Nickelodeon. However, Hartman is involved in the new series as an executive producer. Christopher J. Nowak serves as executive producer and showrunner. Other executive producers include Samantha Martin, Fred Seibert, and Mike Caron. Caron directed the pilot. The Fairly OddParents fans can check out the entire original series on Paramount+.

Earlier this month, Paramount+ announced more Nickelodeon-related shows. The streaming platform is home to Big Nate, Star Trek: Prodigy, Rugrats, and Kamp Koral: Spongebob’s Under Years. There are also three new Spongebob movies in the works, and new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Dora the Explorer shows in the works. Dora the Explorer is also getting a live-action show, while there’s a new Blue’s Clues movie on the horizon as well.

After the trailer for Fairly Odder was revealed, the disgraced former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell began trending on Twitter. Bell starred as a live-action Timmy Turner in the live-action TV movies Grow Up, Timmy Turner! (2011), A Fairly Odd Christmas (2012) and A Fairly Odd Summer (2014). Bell is not involved in the new project. In 2021, Bell was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service after he was charged for an inappropriate relationship with a teen girl.