‘PAW Patrol’ Movie Sequel Officially Greenlit by Paramount

Parents, rejoice! Your kids have more PAW Patrol headed their way. The beloved children’s show spun off its first feature film, PAW Patrol: The Movie, last year. The well-reviewed movie was a modest hit, throwing Ryder and the rest of the pups into the thick of things as they try to stop Mayor Humdinger from wreaking havoc in Adventure City. PAW Patrol: The Movie featured an all-star voice cast, including Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage as the lead character, Chase. According to his contract, Armitage earned at least $100,000 for his voice acting work, reports TMZ.

Paramount announced earlier this week that the film was getting a sequel titled PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie that’s set to hit theaters in 2023. Not only that, but a spin-off series is in the works for Nickelodeon and Paramount+.

In the U.S., all PAW Patrol programming can be found only on Paramount+, the home of most Nickelodeon content on streaming platforms. PAW Patrol is produced by Canadian studios Guru Studio and Spin Master Entertainment, and distribution there is handled by Elevation Pictures. In the U.S., PAW Patrol airs on Nickelodeon and ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks handles distribution. ViacomCBS also owns Paramount+, making it the logical home for PAW Patrol in the U.S.

Paramount+ subscribers can find all six seasons of the original PAW Patrol series, as well as the special PAW Patrol Live! At Home. PAW Patrol has been a big help for Paramount+. In November, ViacomCBS President-CEO Bob Bakish credited family shows with helping drive Paramount+ subscriber growth reports Variety. Over half of Paramount+ subscribers have watched at least some Nickelodeon content during the third fiscal quarter of the year.

Paramount+ also launched “live” channels that stream playlists of content for 24 hours. One of the channels is devoted just to PAW Patrol. The linear TV-style channel model is similar to one employed by Pluto TV, which happens to be owned by ViacomCBS. There are other family-oriented channels, including Kids & Family Fun, Preschool Corner, and Spongebob Universe.