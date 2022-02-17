All 3 ‘Blue’s Clues’ Hosts Reuniting for Paramount+ Movie

After seeing a movie starring all three versions of Spider-Man explode at the box office, Paramount+ knew exactly how to respond. The streaming service announced a new Blue’s Clues movie that will feature all three hosts of the beloved Nickelodeon series working together with everyone’s favorite blue puppy. The film is titled Blue’s Big City Adventure and shows what happens when Blue meets the Big Apple.

In Blue’s Big City Adventure, Blue and Josh (Joshua Dela Cruz) head to New York City to audition for a big Broadway musical. When they get there, they connect with Steve (Steve Burns) and Joe (Donovan Patton), who decide to help them achieve their dreams. Paramount+ has not announced a release date for the film.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/paramountplus/status/1493708239917051907?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Blue’s Clues franchise debuted as part of Nickelodeon’s Nick Jr. lineup in September 1996 and was created by Tracie Paige Johnson, Todd Kessler, and Angela C. Santomero. The original show aired until 2006 and saw the show switch from Steve to his brother Joe in 2002. A revival, Blue’s Clues & You!, debuted in November 2019 and introduced audiences to Josh. When Blue’s Clues & You! debuted, Steve and Joe returned, revealing that Josh is their cousin. The entire runs of both shows are available to stream on Paramount+.

At a time when the world seems like it is in constant crisis, the children who grew up watching the original Blue’s Clues are now grown up. In September 2021, Steve recorded a message for those fans who loved watching him solve clues with Blue. He even wore the same green striped shirt and hat he wore on the show. Steve explained that he left because he needed to go to college, and he’s since experienced many of the same things we all have.

“I wanted to tell you that I really couldn’t have done all of that without your help and in fact, all the help that you helped me with when we were younger is still helping me today, right now. And that’s super cool,” Steve said in the video. “I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you. Ever. And I’m super glad we’re still friends.”

Paramount+ announced several other Nickelodeon projects on Tuesday. There will be three new Spongebob Squarepants movies hitting Paramount+ in 2023, as well as a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show. Dora the Explorer is returning with a CG-animated series in 2023 and a live-action series inspired by the 2019 movie Dora and the Lost City of Gold. A full-length movie based on Baby Shark is in the works, as well as a new theatrical Paw Patrol movie.