‘iCarly’: Miranda Cosgrove Shares Big Update Reboot’s Second Season

After premiering over the summer, Paramount’s iCarly revival is well on its way to dropping its second season. Series star Miranda Cosgrove, who also serves as an executive producer on the hit Nickelodeon revival, recently shared an exciting update with fans, revealing in a Feb. 3 Instagram post that production has wrapped on iCarly Season 2.

Cosgrove shared the exciting news alongside a gallery of behind-the-scenes images and videos. In one photo, Cosgrove appeared to be sitting on set and looking over her script. The slideshow ended with a humorous photo of the actress apparently in hair and makeup. She wrote in the caption, “wrapped Season 2 of [iCarly] last night! Can’t wait for you to see it.” The update came after Cosgrove revealed in December that they were “about midway through filming Season 2.” A Season 2 premiere date has not been announced.

While few details have been revealed about the upcoming season, Cosgrove told PopCulture.com in December 2021 that while Season 1 focused on establishing the characters, both returning and new, Season 2 “is more just having fun, getting to be kind of goofy and crazy, and getting in really weird situations.” Cosgrove, who didn’t delve into too much detail, shared that there are “more stunts” in the second season. She also shared that the reboot’s sophomore run will bring back even more original characters.

“We have more people back from the original series, and we’ve just been having a really good time,” she shared before recalling the first phone call she had with co-stars Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay) and Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson) about possibly rebooting iCarly. “When I first called Jerry and Nathan and we spoke on the phone about the idea of doing it, we were all like, I don’t know, maybe we shouldn’t be doing this. So that’s been awesome getting to make, turning a kid show into more of an adult family show.”

Paramount+’s iCarly reboot picks up 10 years after the original show ended. It follows Carly and her friends – now adults – as they navigate work, love, and family. In addition to Cosgrove, Trainor, and Kress, the show also stars Laci Mosley as Harper and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent. Notably, Jennette McCurdy, who played Carly’s best friend Sam, is not involved with the new show. After premiering in June 2021, the show became an instant hit, and Paramount+ renewed iCarly for a second season in July. While fans await further Season 2 updates, they can binge Season 1 on Paramount+, which you can subscribe to by clicking here.