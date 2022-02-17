‘Big Nate’ Stars Reveal How They Are Connected to Their Characters (Exclusive)





Big Nate, a new animated series based on the comic strip, is now streaming on Paramount+. The series is all about 11-year-old kids surviving the sixth grade, and the voice actors who play the characters know exactly what they’re going through. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Big Nate stars Bryce Charles, Daniel MK Cohen and Arnie Pantoja, who explained how they are connected to their characters.

“I’ve always wanted to voice an animated character,” Charles, who voices the role of Dee Dee Holloway, exclusively told PopCulture. “I’ve always wanted to be on an animated series. And so it’s just sort of been a dream come true in that sense. And also, as a kid, watching cartoons and seeing a character that looked like me, that I could relate to, and that had such a positive impact on me. And so now I get to play a character that looks like me and that I can relate to, and that is really cool that I can be that for those who are watching this show. Representation is just really important, and I am very happy to be in a position where I can do that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cohen voices the role of Francis Pope and knew the character was right for him. “Outside of just having a love of cartoons and animation, once I saw the audition and I saw the description and role of Francis, I was like, ‘Yep, no, that one. That’s the one I have to audition for,’” he told PopCulture. “I just felt so strongly connected to the character. The rule follower, the one who’s like, “Guys, maybe a safer option.” And so it’s just really what drew me to him.”

Pantoja, who voices the role of Teddy Ortiz, is happy to play a character that has a similar background. “I don’t get to play a ton of Hispanic characters even though I’m Hispanic,” he told PopCulture. “But with this, I’m so happy I get to express my Hispanic heritage, and I’m even using a voice that was inspired from my childhood, from my dad. We’d always play fight and he’d be like, ‘No me peguen, no me pegue!’. And it just feels great to get to represent a part of me that I see myself always as and I guess just to have fun with friends.”

Big Nate also stars Ben Giroux as Nate Wright and Dove Cameron as Ellen Wright. The first eight episodes are currently available to stream on Paramount+.