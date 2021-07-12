Drake Bell Victim Calls Him 'Monster' in Emotional Impact Statement at His Sentencing

✖

On Monday, Drake Bell was officially sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to one count of attempting endangering children and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. During the sentencing, the victim, now a 19-year-old woman, gave a victim impact statement, per Deadline. In her message, she not only opened up about how she felt amid this situation, but she also referred to Bell as a "monster."

Before Bell's sentence was revealed, the victim gave her impact statement during the virtual hearing. Deadline reported that she seemed to introduce new allegations of sexual contact that she said occurred when she was a minor, as Bell appeared surprised by what she said. The woman alleged that there was a backstage incident that occurred when she was 15 years old. When the former Nickelodeon star reacted in shock to the allegations by widening his eyes and shaking his head, the victim said in a raised voice, "Don't look at me like that!'

“I idolized and looked up to him,” the victim said elsewhere in her statement. “He was calculating, he preyed on me and he sexually abused me. He is a monster and a danger to children…And he can give me that look all he wants but he knows exactly what I’m talking about. My suffering is not for him to brag about or use as leverage about how he’s become a good person now that he’s a father.” Bell's attorney responded to the victim's statement by saying that the message included allegations that their client had not been charged with nor were they the counts that he pleaded guilty to. The judge then confirmed that Bell's sentencing would be based on those aforementioned two counts. As previously noted, Bell was subsequently sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service, which he will serve in California.

Bell also spoke during the virtual hearing. Although, Deadline reported that he only spoke briefly on the advice of his attorney, as it could incur potential civil litigation. He said, “I just want to say today I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong" and added, “I have taken this matter very, very seriously." The Drake & Josh alum also said, “I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions.”