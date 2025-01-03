A new year is here, and with it, new titles in the Netflix streaming library. After ringing in 2025 with dozens of new additions from the January 2025 content list, Netflix is bringing subscribers even more new titles this weekend, growing its content catalogue with seven new additions, including Selling The City, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, and Bandidos Season 2.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Bandidos: Season 2

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 3

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Lilí and Miguel’s peaceful escape is shattered when she’s forced into a risky quest for the Tear of Fire diamond, risking everything to save her friends.”

Love Is Blind: Germany

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 3

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Is love really blind? 30 German-speaking singles have had enough of superficial dates and are looking for true love in Love is Blind: Germany. To avoid being distracted by visual stimuli, the first meeting takes place blind: In small booths, known as pods, the singles can hear but not yet see each other. At the end of the first round, those who manage to open up and build an emotional bond through in-depth conversations are faced with the all-important question: “Will you marry me?” If the feelings are strong enough, the engaged couple will see each other for the first time.

Whether inner values matter most and the couples can deepen their relationship is not only based on outward appearances, it is also put to the test when they get to know each other’s family and friends. Romantic dates vs. challenging wedding plans: who has found their soulmate and will say “I do” in the end?”

Shafted

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 3

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “The series follows a group of long-time friends, whose romantic and professional lives are turned upside down by the women in their lives. Cédric (G.Labbé), Tom (M.Payet), Jérémie (A.Gouy), and Tonio (V.Heneine), struggle to find their place and find love in a society that questions patriarchy, and gradually deprives them of their privileges.”

Selling The City

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 3

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “From the creators of Selling Sunset and Selling The OC comes Selling The City, a new series following a dynamic group of no-nonsense, kickass agents at Douglas Elliman as they navigate the cutthroat world of luxury real estate in New York City. From intense competition to the fast-paced careers and personal dramas of these agents, Selling The City promises to deliver all the excitement against the stunning backdrop of the city’s real estate landscape.”

Umjolo: My Beginning, My End!

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 3

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Caught between her family and her free spirit, Mayi begins to question her upcoming nuptials when she meets a charming and passionate saxophonist.”

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 3

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: “Aardman’s four-time Academy Award®-winning director Nick Park and Emmy Award-nominated Merlin Crossingham return with a brand new epic adventure, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. In this next installment, Gromit’s concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a “smart” gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again!”

When the Stars Gossip

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 3

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “From two different worlds and with separate missions, an astronaut and a space tourist entangle in space — only to start falling for each other.”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

Only a single title will be leaving Netflix this weekend, with A.X.L. scheduled to depart on Friday. This gives subscribers plenty of tie mot fit in final watches of some of the titles that are on the chopping block in the coming days.

Leaving 1/7/25

65

Leaving 1/9/25

Focus

The Wedding Year

Leaving 1/11/25

Last Tango in Halifax: Seasons 1-4

What was added this week?

Avail. 12/30/24

Mad Max: Fury Road

Avail. 12/31/24

Avicii – I’m Tim – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avicii – My Last Show – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Evil: Season 3

Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 5-7

Avail. 1/1/25

13 Going on 30

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Apollo 13

Blended

Bruce Almighty

Colombiana

Dallas Buyers Club

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Erin Brockovich

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Inception

Interstellar

Little Fockers

Love Actually

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Melancholia

The Net

Notting Hill

Out of Africa

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Schindler’s List

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Love Scam (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

Missing You (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Number 24 (NO) — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/2/25

Cunk on Life (GB) — NETFLIX FILM

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 2 (BZ) — NETFLIX SERIES



