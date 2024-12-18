Everything Leaving Netflix in January 2025

Netflix may be preparing to welcome in the new year with plenty of new titles, but the streamer is also kicking some of its content to the curb. The streamer just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog in January 2025. Fans of USA Network’s Monk, the medical drama New Amsterdam, Zero Dark Thirty, The Babadook, and more will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!

While you’re mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in January 2025. Some exciting additions are The Night Agent Season 2, American Primeval, and Interstellar.

Leaving 1/1/25

Jigsaw

Leaving 1/3/25

A.X.L.

Leaving 1/7/25

65

Leaving 1/9/25

Focus

The Wedding Year

Leaving 1/11/25

Last Tango in Halifax: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 1/14/25

The Magicians: Seasons 1-5

Monk: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 1/15/25

Cats

New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-5

Selma

Leaving 1/20/25

The Gift

Leaving 1/25/25

The Babadook

The Rental

Leaving 1/26/25

FullMetal Alchemist

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Leaving 1/31/25

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

The Next Karate Kid

Not Another Teen Movie

Project X

White Chicks

White House Down

Whitney

We’re the Millers

Zero Dark Thirty

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you’re waiting for the new titles coming in January, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

Virgin River. Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in episode 602 of Virgin River. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Virgin River Season 6

Everyone’s favorite Netflix original romantic drama returned for a new outing in December. Starring Alexandra Breckenridge Melinda “Mel” Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner in a remote Northern Californian town, Virgin River has remained one of Netflix’s top series.

The show has already been renewed for Season 7, which will make the show the streamer’s longest-running current original scripted series and the longest-running English-language drama series.

The Six Triple Eight. (L-R) Milauna Jackson as Lt. Campbell and Kerry Washington as Major Charity Adams in The Six Triple Eight. Cr. Bob Mahoney / Perry Well Films 2 / Courtesy of Netflix

The Six Triple Eight

Tyler Perry‘s anticipated WWII drama The Six Triple Eight is now streaming on Netflix. Starring Kerry Washington and based on Kevin M. Hymel’s article “Fighting A Two-Front War,” published in WWII History Magazine by Sovereign Media, the movie is inspired by the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in WWII.

Queer Eye. (L to R) Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Jeremiah Brent in episode 901 of Queer Eye. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2024

Queer Eye Season 9

The Fab Five are back, and this time they’re in Vegas. Netflix’s hit show Queer Eye returned for its ninth outing in December, following Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Jeremiah Brent.

The season marked the first without Bobby Berk, who announced in November 2023 that he would not return. Brent, an expert on interior design and home organization, was brought in as his replacement.