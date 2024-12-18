Everything Leaving Netflix in January 2025

Netflix may be preparing to welcome in the new year with plenty of new titles, but the streamer is also kicking some of its content to the curb. The streamer just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog in January 2025. Fans of USA Network’s Monk, the medical drama New Amsterdam, Zero Dark Thirty, The Babadook, and more will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!
While you’re mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in January 2025. Some exciting additions are The Night Agent Season 2, American Primeval, and Interstellar.
Leaving 1/1/25
Jigsaw
Leaving 1/3/25
A.X.L.
Leaving 1/7/25
65
Leaving 1/9/25
Focus
The Wedding Year
Leaving 1/11/25
Last Tango in Halifax: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 1/14/25
The Magicians: Seasons 1-5
Monk: Seasons 1-8
Leaving 1/15/25
Cats
New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-5
Selma
Leaving 1/20/25
The Gift
Leaving 1/25/25
The Babadook
The Rental
Leaving 1/26/25
FullMetal Alchemist
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Leaving 1/31/25
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
The Next Karate Kid
Not Another Teen Movie
Project X
White Chicks
White House Down
Whitney
We’re the Millers
Zero Dark Thirty
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you’re waiting for the new titles coming in January, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Virgin River Season 6
Everyone’s favorite Netflix original romantic drama returned for a new outing in December. Starring Alexandra Breckenridge Melinda “Mel” Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner in a remote Northern Californian town, Virgin River has remained one of Netflix’s top series.
The show has already been renewed for Season 7, which will make the show the streamer’s longest-running current original scripted series and the longest-running English-language drama series.
The Six Triple Eight
Tyler Perry‘s anticipated WWII drama The Six Triple Eight is now streaming on Netflix. Starring Kerry Washington and based on Kevin M. Hymel’s article “Fighting A Two-Front War,” published in WWII History Magazine by Sovereign Media, the movie is inspired by the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in WWII.
Queer Eye Season 9
The Fab Five are back, and this time they’re in Vegas. Netflix’s hit show Queer Eye returned for its ninth outing in December, following Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Jeremiah Brent.
The season marked the first without Bobby Berk, who announced in November 2023 that he would not return. Brent, an expert on interior design and home organization, was brought in as his replacement.