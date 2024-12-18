New Netflix Original Movies and Shows Coming in January 2025

As the clock ticks down to midnight on New Years’ Eve, Netflix will be getting ready to start the new year with a slate of fresh original content. The streamer just unveiled its full list of TV shows and movies arriving in January 2025, a long list of titles that includes more than 50 new and returning Netflix originals.

The new year will see several of the streamer’s biggest titles returning, with The Night Agent, The Recruit, and XO, Kitty all back for Season 2, while I AM A KILLER returns for its sixth outing. Next month will also see the debut of Selling The City, from the creators of Selling Sunset and Selling the OC, as well as the premiere of American Primeval, a gritty new six-episode limited series starring Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin and set in the 1857 American frontier. Meanwhile, Philomena Cunk returns for a new one-hour special seeking to answer one pressing question: “What’s the point of it all?”

On the original film front, Cameron Diaz makes her acting return in Back in Action, a new action comedy co-starring Jamie Foxx. Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is also slated to debut on Netflix.

While Netflix is stocking its library full of dozens of new titles, it will also be saying goodbye to a few. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in January 2025.

Avail. 1/1/25

Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

How far would you go to live forever – or even just slow down the aging process? This startling documentary by Chris Smith (Fyre, 100 Foot Wave) is told through intimate access to Bryan Johnson, a man who has dedicated his life to defy aging. Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever dives into the controversial wellness practices one man is using to maintain youth and vitality, and the effect this journey has on himself and those around him.

The Love Scam (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

Drowning in debt, two brothers concoct a plan to scam a wealthy heiress and save their home in Naples — but unexpected love soon complicates the scheme.

Missing You (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

When Detective Kat Donovan matches on a dating app with the fiancé who disappeared years before, she learns that some secrets are best left in the past.

Number 24 (NO) — NETFLIX FILM

On the brink of the Second World War, a young Norwegian man’s drive to resist the Nazis sets a new course for his future – and the future of his country.

Avail. 1/2/25

Cunk on Life (GB) — NETFLIX FILM

“What’s the point of it all?” is a question humans have been asking themselves since the dawn of time. But as we cling to our dying planet, working round the clock while we’re slowly being replaced by machines, now more than ever, people are desperately looking to make sense of their lives – before someone invents a computer that makes sense of it for them. This one off special will see Philomena tackle some of the most complex concepts to have ever been discovered, including Quantum Physics, Existentialism, Nihilism, Hedonism – and at least four other isms – as well as exploring subjects from the big bang to biology, morals to meditation and art to artificial intelligence. In her search for answers, she’ll also examine some of history’s foremost thinkers and ground-breaking creatives, from Dostoyevsky to Van Gogh, from Nietzsche to whoever came up with those signs in kitchens that say, ‘Live Laugh Love’.

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 2 (BZ) — NETFLIX SERIES

Isolated on an island paradise, new families and their in-laws challenge and rediscover themselves as they compete for a large cash prize.

Avail. 1/3/25

Bandidos: Season 2 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Lilí and Miguel’s peaceful escape is shattered when she’s forced into a risky quest for the Tear of Fire diamond, risking everything to save her friends.

Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

The experiment comes to Germany as local singles seek true love and a commitment that lasts a lifetime, all before meeting each other face-to-face.

Shafted (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Four middle-aged male friends fumble their way through love, life and career crises in modern-day Paris — when did being a man become so hard?

Selling The City — NETFLIX SERIES

From the creators of Selling Sunset and Selling the OC comes Selling the City, a new series following a dynamic group of no-nonsense, kickass agents at Douglas Elliman as they navigate the cutthroat world of luxury real estate in New York City. From intense competition to the fast-paced careers and personal dramas of these agents, Selling the City promises to deliver all the excitement against the stunning backdrop of the city’s real estate landscape.

Umjolo: My Beginning, My End! (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

Caught between her family and her free spirit, Mayi begins to question her upcoming nuptials when she meets a charming and passionate saxophonist.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Top dog Gromit springs into action to save his master when Wallace’s high-tech invention goes rogue and he’s framed for a series of suspicious crimes.

Avail. 1/4/25

When the Stars Gossip (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/6/25

My Happy Marriage: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

As their relationship blossoms, the young couple face new challenges as Miyo meets Kiyoka’s parents and ominous conspirators threaten their peace.

WWE Raw: 2025 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

WWE’s groundbreaking, Superstar-studded in-ring series delivers live action, drama and unmatched athleticism every Monday night.

Avail. 1/7/25

The Breakthrough (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

When a shocking double homicide goes unsolved for 16 years, a detective teams up with a genealogist to catch the killer before it becomes a cold case.

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

In his 27th year in comedy, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias reminisces on the perils of life: from dating, to home break-ins, to turbulent plane rides, Gabriel is just here to save the world from eternal seriousness.

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This jaw-dropping, premium two-part series will tell the story of The Jerry Springer Show as it’s never been told before. Packed with extraordinary first-hand testimony and revelations from show insiders, the series explores how this daytime talk show became one of the biggest and most outrageous TV hits of the nineties. But behind the entertaining facade lay some darker truths. As we hear from the producers and ex-guests of The Jerry Springer Show, a murkier picture begins to emerge of the destruction it caused, raising renewed questions about who was responsible, and how far things should go in the name of entertainment.

Avail. 1/8/25

Dubai Bling: Season 3 (AE) — NETFLIX SERIES

With friends like these, who needs enemies? Dubai’s most dysfunctional and lavish friendship circle is back as the drama unfolds in the latest season.

Hound’s Hill (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

A successful and renowned novelist — haunted by trauma and a mysterious blackmailer — returns to his hometown to reckon with his unresolved past.

I AM A KILLER: Season 6 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Convicted murderers recall and reflect on the crimes that destroyed lives and landed them in prison, from an alleged tribal feud to a deadly drug deal.

Subteran (RO) — NETFLIX SERIES

A young mother’s life is upended when she finds herself hiding behind a secret identity to escape the Bucharest gang responsible for her fiancé’s death.

Avail. 1/9/25

American Primeval — NETFLIX SERIES

A mother and son fleeing from their past form a found family while confronting a harsh landscape of freedom and cruelty in the American West.

Asura (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

In 1970s Tokyo, four distinct sisters uncover their aging father’s affair, causing their happy facades and bottled-up emotions to slowly unravel.

I am Ilary (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

This documentary series follows TV host Ilary Blasi as she defines her life post-divorce, balancing personal growth, career opportunities and a new love.

The Upshaws: Part 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

As they continue to go through changes, one thing stays the same: The Upshaws always have each other’s backs — even when they’re at each other’s throats.

Avail. 1/10/25

Ad Vitam (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

When he and his pregnant wife are attacked in their home, a former elite agent becomes trapped in a deadly manhunt tied to his own painful past.

Alpha Males: Season 3 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

As lost as ever, the four friends get tangled up in more complications as they navigate paternity, romantic anarchy and sex in a new era of masculinity.

Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

The experiment comes to Germany as local singles seek true love and a commitment that lasts a lifetime, all before meeting each other face-to-face.

Avail. 1/11/25

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

Avail. 1/14/25

Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Single’s Inferno: Season 4 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

A new batch of singles enter Inferno for a chance at love. With romance, competition and heartbreak on the line, who will succeed in finding the one?

Avail. 1/15/25

Public Disorder (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

An incident sparks internal conflict as members of a riot squad juggle personal worries with the daily tension of police work on the streets.

Avail. 1/16/25

XO, Kitty: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Kitty Song Covey is back in Seoul for a new semester at KISS, where she will learn that life, family and love are more complicated than she ever imagined.

Avail. 1/17/25

Back in Action — NETFLIX FILM

Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.

Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

The experiment comes to Germany as local singles seek true love and a commitment that lasts a lifetime, all before meeting each other face-to-face.

Young, Famous & African: Season 3 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

Africa’s elite are back to the glitz, gossip, and cutting shade of their opulent inner circle, where luxury meets legacy — and drama rules the day.

Avail. 1/18/25

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episodes)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

Avail. 1/22/25

W.A.G.s to Riches — NETFLIX SERIES

W.A.G.s to Riches takes you inside the high-stakes world of ambitious women in Miami, connected to the city’s most elite athletes, musicians, and power players. This docu-soap follows a bold group of women who are breaking the mold and building empires of their own, balancing thriving careers, motherhood, and high-profile relationships—all while dealing with the glamour and drama that come with their affluent lives. From battling blog-fueled gossip to competing in a city where connections are everything, these women are out to prove they’re more than just the trophies behind the men, with some even out-earning their famous male counterparts. With fierce ambition, rivalries, and jaw-dropping moments, W.A.G.s to Riches pulls back the curtain on their world like never before. Produced by Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios with Rasheed J. Daniel, Liz Fine and Gardner Reed serving as executive producers.

Avail. 1/23/25

The Night Agent: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The hunt for a CIA agent accused of leaking secrets puts Peter and Rose in the crosshairs of a ruthless intelligence broker and a deadly war criminal.

Avail. 1/24/25

The Sand Castle (LB) — NETFLIX FILM

Stranded on a deserted island, a family of four scavenges for survival as their past unravels, sending them into a downward spiral of painful events.

Avail. 1/25/25

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episodes)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

Avail. 1/228/25

Liza Treyger: Night Owl — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

From the sheer embarrassment of having immigrant parents to the algorithms running her life, Liza Treyger holds nothing back in her debut special.

Avail. 1/29/25

Six Nations: Full Contact: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

New coaches and fresh players have shaken up European rugby. As the whistle blows for the 2024 Guinness Six Nations Championship, it’s anyone’s to win.

Avail. 1/30/25

Mo: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Desperate to return to his family, Mo juggles asylum troubles and side hustles as his relationship with Maria is threatened by an unruly rival.

The Recruit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

CIA Lawyer Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) is pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 1/31/25

Lucca’s World (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

Determined to help her son Lucca, who has cerebral palsy, Barbara travels to India with her family for an experimental treatment. Based on a real story.

The Snow Girl: Season 2 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

A mysterious message leads journalist Miren Rojo to investigate the link between a girl’s murder, an old disappearance and an elitist school in Málaga.