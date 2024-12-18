Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2025

As the holiday season begins to wrap up and 2024 nears its end, Netflix is gearing up to kick off the new year with plenty of new TV shows and movies. The streamer just released the full list of titles arriving in January 2025. While some new content will premiere on Jan. 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month.
Beloved films like 13 Going on 30, Apollo 13, Interstellar, Love Actually, and Schindler’s List, are coming, as well as seasons of hit shows including The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Krapopolis, and NCIS. On the Netflix originals front, both The Night Agent and The Recruit will be back for Season 2, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will debut, and Philomena Cunk will return for an all-new hour-long special, Cunk on Life.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in January, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in January.
Avail. 1/1/25
13 Going on 30
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Apollo 13
Blended
Bruce Almighty
Colombiana
Dallas Buyers Club
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Erin Brockovich
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Inception
Interstellar
Little Fockers
Love Actually
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Melancholia
The Net
Notting Hill
Out of Africa
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Schindler’s List
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Love Scam (IT) — NETFLIX FILM
Missing You (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Number 24 (NO) — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 1/2/25
Cunk on Life (GB) — NETFLIX FILM
Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 2 (BZ) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 1/3/25
Bandidos: Season 2 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Shafted (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Selling The City — NETFLIX SERIES
Umjolo: My Beginning, My End! (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 1/4/25
When the Stars Gossip (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 1/6/25
My Happy Marriage: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
WWE Raw: 2025 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Avail. 1/7/25
The Breakthrough (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of December 31, 2024
Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Younger: Seasons 1-7
Avail. 1/8/25
Dubai Bling: Season 3 (AE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Hound’s Hill (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
I AM A KILLER: Season 6 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Subteran (RO) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 1/9/25
American Primeval — NETFLIX SERIES
Asura (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
I am Ilary (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
I am Ilary (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Upshaws: Part 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 1/10/25
Ad Vitam (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
Alpha Males: Season 3 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Avail. 1/11/25
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 1/13/25
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Season 1
Avail. 1/14/25
Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Single’s Inferno: Season 4 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 1/15/25
Hereditary
Krapopolis: Season 1
Public Disorder (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 1/16/25
XO, Kitty: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 1/17/25
Back in Action — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Young, Famous & African: Season 3 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 1/18/25
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episodes)
Avail. 1/21/25
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 10, 2025
Avail. 1/22/25
W.A.G.s to Riches — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 1/23/25
NCIS: Seasons 1-5
The Night Agent: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 1/24/25
The Sand Castle (LB) — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 1/25/25
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episodes)
Avail. 1/26/25
You Hurt My Feelings
Avail. 1/28/25
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 17, 2025
Liza Treyger: Night Owl — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 1/29/25
Six Nations: Full Contact: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 1/30/25
Mo: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Recruit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 1/31/25
Lucca’s World (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
The Snow Girl: Season 2 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you’re waiting for the new titles coming in January, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Virgin River Season 6
Everyone’s favorite Netflix original romantic drama returned for a new outing in December. Starring Alexandra Breckenridge Melinda “Mel” Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner in a remote Northern Californian town, Virgin River has remained one of Netflix’s top series.
The show has already been renewed for Season 7, which will make the show the streamer’s longest-running current original scripted series and the longest-running English-language drama series.
The Six Triple Eight
Tyler Perry‘s anticipated WWII drama The Six Triple Eight is now streaming on Netflix. Starring Kerry Washington and based on Kevin M. Hymel’s article “Fighting A Two-Front War,” published in WWII History Magazine by Sovereign Media, the movie is inspired by the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in WWII.
Queer Eye Season 9
The Fab Five are back, and this time they’re in Vegas. Netflix’s hit show Queer Eye returned for its ninth outing in December, following Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Jeremiah Brent.
The season marked the first without Bobby Berk, who announced in November 2023 that he would not return. Brent, an expert on interior design and home organization, was brought in as his replacement.