Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2025

As the holiday season begins to wrap up and 2024 nears its end, Netflix is gearing up to kick off the new year with plenty of new TV shows and movies. The streamer just released the full list of titles arriving in January 2025. While some new content will premiere on Jan. 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month.

Beloved films like 13 Going on 30, Apollo 13, Interstellar, Love Actually, and Schindler’s List, are coming, as well as seasons of hit shows including The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Krapopolis, and NCIS. On the Netflix originals front, both The Night Agent and The Recruit will be back for Season 2, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will debut, and Philomena Cunk will return for an all-new hour-long special, Cunk on Life.

Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in January, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in January.

Avail. 1/1/25

13 Going on 30

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Apollo 13

Blended

Bruce Almighty

Colombiana

Dallas Buyers Club

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Erin Brockovich

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Inception

Interstellar

Little Fockers

Love Actually

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Melancholia

The Net

Notting Hill

Out of Africa

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Schindler’s List

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Love Scam (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

Missing You (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Number 24 (NO) — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/2/25

Cunk on Life (GB) — NETFLIX FILM

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 2 (BZ) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/3/25

Bandidos: Season 2 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Shafted (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Selling The City — NETFLIX SERIES

Umjolo: My Beginning, My End! (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 1/4/25

When the Stars Gossip (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/6/25

My Happy Marriage: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

WWE Raw: 2025 — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Avail. 1/7/25

The Breakthrough (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of December 31, 2024

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Younger: Seasons 1-7

Avail. 1/8/25

Dubai Bling: Season 3 (AE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Hound’s Hill (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

I AM A KILLER: Season 6 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Subteran (RO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/9/25

American Primeval — NETFLIX SERIES

Asura (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

I am Ilary (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Upshaws: Part 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/10/25

Ad Vitam (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Alpha Males: Season 3 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Avail. 1/11/25

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 1/13/25

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Season 1

Avail. 1/14/25

Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Single’s Inferno: Season 4 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/15/25

Hereditary

Krapopolis: Season 1

Public Disorder (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/16/25

XO, Kitty: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/17/25

Back in Action — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Young, Famous & African: Season 3 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/18/25

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episodes)

Avail. 1/21/25

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 10, 2025

Avail. 1/22/25

W.A.G.s to Riches — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/23/25

NCIS: Seasons 1-5

The Night Agent: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/24/25

The Sand Castle (LB) — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 1/25/25

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episodes)

Avail. 1/26/25

You Hurt My Feelings

Avail. 1/28/25

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 17, 2025

Liza Treyger: Night Owl — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 1/29/25

Six Nations: Full Contact: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/30/25

Mo: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Recruit: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 1/31/25

Lucca’s World (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

The Snow Girl: Season 2 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

