Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2023

Netflix has officially released its list of movies and shows hitting the platform in December 2023.

By Libby Birk

The holidays are just around the corner, and with them comes Netflix's full list of new titles coming to the streaming platform in December 2023. While some new content will premiere on December 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make their way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in December are The Crown Season 6 Part 2, Trevor Noah: Where Was I, and Maestro. Some oldies but goodies making their way onto Netflix are Taken, She's the Man and Wonder Woman!

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in December, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in December 2023.

COMING 12/1

May December -- NETFLIX FILM

Sweet Home: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Swan

Blockers

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1

Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Man of Steel

The Meg

Neighbors

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1

Shazam!

She's All That

She's the Man

Suicide Squad

Taken

Taken 2

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

COMING 12/3 - 12/12

Avail. 12/3/23

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Welcome to Samdal-ri (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/4/23

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 12/5/23

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15

Avail. 12/6/23

Blood Coast (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Christmas as Usual (NO) -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/7/23

Analog Squad (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Archies (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

Hilda: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

I Hate Christmas: Season 2 (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

High Tides (BE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

My Life With the Walter Boys -- NETFLIX SERIES

NAGA (SA) -- NETFLIX FILM

World War II: From the Frontlines (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 12/8/23

Blood Vessel (NG) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Leave the World Behind -- NETFLIX FILM

Women on the Edge (AR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/9/23

Love and Monsters

Avail. 12/12/23

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Single's Inferno: Season 3 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

COMING 12/13 - 12/22

Avail. 12/13/23

1670 (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Holiday in the Vineyards

The Influencer (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza (BR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 12/14/23

As the Crow Flies: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Married at First Sight: Season 14

Yu Yu Hakusho (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/15/23

Carol & The End of The World -- NETFLIX SERIES

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (GB) -- NETFLIX FILM

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Familia (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Hills: Seasons 3-4

Yoh' Christmas (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/18/23

Mush-Mush and the Mushables

Avail. 12/19/23

Project Runway: Season 17

Trevor Noah: Where Was I -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 12/20/23

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Maestro -- NETFLIX FILM

Taming of the Shrewd 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/21/23

Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5

Like Flowers in Sand (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Supa Team 4: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/22/23

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire -- NETFLIX FILM

COMING 12/24 - 12/31

Avail. 12/24/23

A Vampire in the Family (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM

The Manny (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/25/23

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1

Avail. 12/26/23

Thank You, I'm Sorry (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/27/23

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 12/28/23

Pokémon Concierge (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 12/29/23

Berlin (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 12/31/23

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you're waiting for the new titles coming in December, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

chrishell-stause-netflix.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

Selling Sunset Season 7: Set in the world of LA's high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city's most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market... and each other. Selling Sunset Season 7 is streaming now on Netflix.

The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 (UK) - NETFLIX SERIES

the-crown-family-netflix.jpg
(Photo: Keith Bernstein/Netflix)

tIn Part 1 of the final season of The Crown, Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her legacy and lineage as Diana dazzles the public in the final weeks of her life and the monarchy faces a reckoning. A trailer released for Part 1 teased what appears to be a haunting season centered around the final weeks of Diana's life.

The Crown Season 6 Part 1 is available to stream on Netflix starting Nov. 16.

All the Light We Cannot See - NETFLIX SERIES

all-the-light-we-cannnot-see-copy.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

In the final days of WWII, the paths of a blind French girl and a German soldier collide in a story of the extraordinary power of human connection. Directed by Shawn Levy and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr.

All the Light We Cannot See is available to stream on Netflix starting Nov. 2.

