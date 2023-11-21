Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2023
Netflix has officially released its list of movies and shows hitting the platform in December 2023.
The holidays are just around the corner, and with them comes Netflix's full list of new titles coming to the streaming platform in December 2023. While some new content will premiere on December 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make their way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in December are The Crown Season 6 Part 2, Trevor Noah: Where Was I, and Maestro. Some oldies but goodies making their way onto Netflix are Taken, She's the Man and Wonder Woman!
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in December, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in December 2023.
COMING 12/1
May December -- NETFLIX FILM
Sweet Home: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Black Swan
Blockers
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1
Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Man of Steel
The Meg
Neighbors
Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1
Shazam!
She's All That
She's the Man
Suicide Squad
Taken
Taken 2
The Suicide Squad
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984
COMING 12/3 - 12/12
Avail. 12/3/23
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Welcome to Samdal-ri (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 12/4/23
Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 12/5/23
Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15
Avail. 12/6/23
Blood Coast (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Christmas as Usual (NO) -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 12/7/23
Analog Squad (TH) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Archies (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
Hilda: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
I Hate Christmas: Season 2 (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
High Tides (BE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
My Life With the Walter Boys -- NETFLIX SERIES
NAGA (SA) -- NETFLIX FILM
World War II: From the Frontlines (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 12/8/23
Blood Vessel (NG) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Leave the World Behind -- NETFLIX FILM
Women on the Edge (AR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 12/9/23
Love and Monsters
Avail. 12/12/23
Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Single's Inferno: Season 3 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Under Pressure: The U.S. Women's World Cup Team -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
COMING 12/13 - 12/22
Avail. 12/13/23
1670 (PL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Holiday in the Vineyards
The Influencer (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza (BR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 12/14/23
As the Crow Flies: Season 2 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Married at First Sight: Season 14
Yu Yu Hakusho (JP) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 12/15/23
Carol & The End of The World -- NETFLIX SERIES
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (GB) -- NETFLIX FILM
Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (ES) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Familia (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Hills: Seasons 3-4
Yoh' Christmas (ZA) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 12/18/23
Mush-Mush and the Mushables
Avail. 12/19/23
Project Runway: Season 17
Trevor Noah: Where Was I -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 12/20/23
Cindy la Regia: The High School Years (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar (BZ) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Maestro -- NETFLIX FILM
Taming of the Shrewd 2 (PL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 12/21/23
Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5
Like Flowers in Sand (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Supa Team 4: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 12/22/23
Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire -- NETFLIX FILM
COMING 12/24 - 12/31
Avail. 12/24/23
A Vampire in the Family (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM
The Manny (MX) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 12/25/23
Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1
Avail. 12/26/23
Thank You, I'm Sorry (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 12/27/23
Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 12/28/23
Pokémon Concierge (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 12/29/23
Berlin (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 12/31/23
Blippi Wonders: Season 3
The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4
