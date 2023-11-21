Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2023

As Netflix ushers in the holidays, it's similarly kicking a few choice movies and shows to the curb. Netflix just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog in December 2023. Fans of 8 Mile, Anchorman and Mission: Impossible will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return! While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in December 2023. Even with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes resolved, it could be a while until your favorite shows are back in production – which means now's a better time than ever to invest in some older series and movies you haven't seen yet.

Leaving 12/14/23 The Hills: Seasons 1-2 Leaving 12/21/23 Sing 2 Leaving 12/27/23 Da Kath & Kim Code Kath & Kimderella Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4 Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions Leaving 12/28/23 The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6 Leaving 12/30/23 Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour Us

8 Mile American Beauty Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy Casper Catch Me If You Can Crank Crank 2: High Voltage Field of Dreams Friends with Benefits Get Him to the Greek Gladiator Jaws Jaws 2 Jaws 3 Jaws: The Revenge Kung Fu Panda Lost in Translation Love Actually Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol Mission: Impossible Mission: Impossible II Mission: Impossible III Role Models Runaway Bride Saving Private Ryan Scarface The Wolf of Wall Street

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS While you're waiting for the December 2023 Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: Netflix) All the Light We Cannot See – NETFLIX SERIES: In the final days of WWII, the paths of a blind French girl and a German soldier collide in a story of the extraordinary power of human connection. Directed by Shawn Levy and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr. All the Light We Cannot See is available to stream on Netflix starting Nov. 2.

The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 (UK) - NETFLIX SERIES In Part 1 of the final season of The Crown, Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her legacy and lineage as Diana dazzles the public in the final weeks of her life and the monarchy faces a reckoning. A trailer released for Part 1 teased what appears to be a haunting season centered around the final months and weeks of Diana's life. The Crown Season 6 Part 1 is available to stream on Netflix starting Nov. 16.