Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2023

Netflix is axing some TV shows and movies ahead of the new year.

By Libby Birk

As Netflix ushers in the holidays, it's similarly kicking a few choice movies and shows to the curb. Netflix just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog in December 2023. Fans of 8 Mile, Anchorman and Mission: Impossible will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!

While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in December 2023. Even with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes resolved, it could be a while until your favorite shows are back in production – which means now's a better time than ever to invest in some older series and movies you haven't seen yet. 

LEAVING 12/14 - 12/30

Leaving 12/14/23

The Hills: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 12/21/23

Sing 2

Leaving 12/27/23

Da Kath & Kim Code

Kath & Kimderella

Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials

Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4

Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions

Leaving 12/28/23

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 12/30/23

Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour

Us

LEAVING 12/31

8 Mile

American Beauty

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Field of Dreams

Friends with Benefits

Get Him to the Greek

Gladiator

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda

Lost in Translation

Love Actually

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

The Wolf of Wall Street

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you're waiting for the December 2023 Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

all-the-light-we-cannnot-see-copy.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

All the Light We Cannot See – NETFLIX SERIES: In the final days of WWII, the paths of a blind French girl and a German soldier collide in a story of the extraordinary power of human connection. Directed by Shawn Levy and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr.

All the Light We Cannot See is available to stream on Netflix starting Nov. 2.

The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 (UK) - NETFLIX SERIES

the-crown-6.jpg

In Part 1 of the final season of The Crown, Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her legacy and lineage as Diana dazzles the public in the final weeks of her life and the monarchy faces a reckoning. A trailer released for Part 1 teased what appears to be a haunting season centered around the final months and weeks of Diana's life.

The Crown Season 6 Part 1 is available to stream on Netflix starting Nov. 16.

'Selling Sunset' Season 7

selling-sunset.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

Set in the world of LA's high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city's most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market... and each other. Selling Sunset Season 7 is streaming now on Netflix.

