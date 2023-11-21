Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2023
Netflix is axing some TV shows and movies ahead of the new year.
As Netflix ushers in the holidays, it's similarly kicking a few choice movies and shows to the curb. Netflix just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog in December 2023. Fans of 8 Mile, Anchorman and Mission: Impossible will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!
While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in December 2023. Even with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes resolved, it could be a while until your favorite shows are back in production – which means now's a better time than ever to invest in some older series and movies you haven't seen yet.
LEAVING 12/14 - 12/30
Leaving 12/14/23
The Hills: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 12/21/23
Sing 2
Leaving 12/27/23
Da Kath & Kim Code
Kath & Kimderella
Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials
Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4
Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions
Leaving 12/28/23
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 12/30/23
Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour
Usprevnext
LEAVING 12/31
8 Mile
American Beauty
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Casper
Catch Me If You Can
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Field of Dreams
Friends with Benefits
Get Him to the Greek
Gladiator
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda
Lost in Translation
Love Actually
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Role Models
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
The Wolf of Wall Streetprevnext
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you're waiting for the December 2023 Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
All the Light We Cannot See – NETFLIX SERIES: In the final days of WWII, the paths of a blind French girl and a German soldier collide in a story of the extraordinary power of human connection. Directed by Shawn Levy and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr.
All the Light We Cannot See is available to stream on Netflix starting Nov. 2.prevnext
The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 (UK) - NETFLIX SERIES
In Part 1 of the final season of The Crown, Queen Elizabeth II reflects on her legacy and lineage as Diana dazzles the public in the final weeks of her life and the monarchy faces a reckoning. A trailer released for Part 1 teased what appears to be a haunting season centered around the final months and weeks of Diana's life.
The Crown Season 6 Part 1 is available to stream on Netflix starting Nov. 16.prevnext
'Selling Sunset' Season 7
Set in the world of LA's high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city's most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market... and each other. Selling Sunset Season 7 is streaming now on Netflix.prev