'The Crown' Season 6 Trailer Haunts With Princess Diana's Death, Painful Fallout

The official trailer for The Crown's sixth and final season turns focus to Princess Diana as the late royal, played by Elizabeth Debicki, is shown struggling with the height of her fame and attention of the paparazzi prior to her fatal car ride with Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla). In the trailer, released Thursday, Prince Charles (Dominic West) can be heard warning of the aftermath of the beloved princess' death, "This is going to be the biggest thing that any of us has ever seen."

The Crown's final season, which is split into two parts, will cover the British royal family from 1997 to 2005. The first four episodes, dropping on Netflix on Nov. 16, promise to show the "relationship blossoming between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences." The final six episodes will then premiere on Dec. 14 and will include Prince Charles' wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams) as well as the lives of Charles' songs, Prince William (Ed McVey) and Prince Harry (Luther Ford). Imelda Staunton will also star as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.

"Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother's death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion," Netflix teases of Season 6, part two. "As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate."

Tackling Princess Diana's death was a tricky task for executive producers Andy Harries and Suzanne Mackie, who told Deadline during an Edinburgh TV Festival session in August that they made sure to cover the incident tastefully. "The show might be big and noisy, but we're not. We're thoughtful people and we're sensitive people. There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it," Mackie said. "The audience will judge it in the end, but I think it's been delicately, thoughtfully recreated. Elizabeth Debicki is an extraordinary actress and she was so thoughtful and considerate. She loved Diana. There's a huge amount of respect from us all, I hope that's evident."