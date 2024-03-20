Everything Coming to Netflix in April 2024
Netflix has released its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in April — from original to licensed content.
With April on the way, Netflix is preparing to release plenty of new titles throughout the month. While some new content will premiere on April 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make its way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in April are Ripley, Neal Brennan: Crazy Good, and The Circle Season 6. Some oldies but goodies making their way onto Netflix are King Richard, Baby Driver and Happy Gilmore!
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in April, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in April 2024.
COMING 4/1
THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN -- NETFLIX SERIES
American Graffiti
Baby Driver
Battleship
Born on the Fourth of July
Glass
Happy Gilmore
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
How to Be Single
Inside Man
Inside Man: Most Wanted
It's Kind of a Funny Story
The Land Before Time
The Little Things
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Molly's Game
Mortal Engines
One Piece Film: Red
Role Models
Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6
Smokey and the Bandit
Smokey and the Bandit II
Split
Step Up: Revolution
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
The Theory of Everything
Wild Things
You've Got Mail
COMING 4/2 - 4/10
Avail. 4/2/24
Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Avail. 4/3/24
Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Files of the Unexplained -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rodeio Rock (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/4/24
100 Days to Indy: Season 1
Blackfish
Crooks (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Ripley -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Tearsmith (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/5/24
The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Parasyte: The Grey (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Scoop (GB) -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/8/24
Spirit Rangers: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 4/9/24
Neal Brennan: Crazy Good -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 4/10/24
Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Hijacking of Flight 601 (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Unlocked: A Jail Experiment -- NETFLIX SERIES
What Jennifer Did (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
COMING 4/11 - 4/21
Avail. 4/11/24
As the Crow Flies: Season 3 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Bricklayer
Heartbreak High: Season 2 (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Meekah: Season 2
Midsummer Night (NO) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/12/24
A Journey (PH) -- NETFLIX FILM
Amar Singh Chamkila (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
Good Times -- NETFLIX SERIES
Love, Divided (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM
Stolen (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Strange Way of Life
Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp -- NETFLIX FAMILY\
Avail. 4/15/24
The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 4-5
Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel
Avail. 4/16/24
Knocked Up
Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 4/17/24
Black Sails: Seasons 1-4
The Circle: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Don't Hate the Player (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Grimm Variations (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME
Our Living World (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 4/18/24
Bros (IL) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Upshaws: Part 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/19/24
Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/21/24
Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know
COMING 4/22 - 4/30
Avail. 4/22/24
Ahead of the Curve
CoComelon Lane: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 4/23/24
Brigands: The Quest for Gold (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/24/24
Deliver Me (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Don't Hate the Player (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
King Richard
TLC Forever
Avail. 4/25/24
City Hunter (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM
Dead Boy Detectives -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 4/26/24
The Asunta Case (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 4/29/24
Boiling Point: Season 1
Honeymoonish (KW) -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/30/24
Fiasco (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
