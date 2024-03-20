Everything Coming to Netflix in April 2024

With April on the way, Netflix is preparing to release plenty of new titles throughout the month. While some new content will premiere on April 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make its way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in April are Ripley, Neal Brennan: Crazy Good, and The Circle Season 6. Some oldies but goodies making their way onto Netflix are King Richard, Baby Driver and Happy Gilmore! Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in April, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in April 2024.

COMING 4/1 THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN -- NETFLIX SERIES American Graffiti Baby Driver Battleship Born on the Fourth of July Glass Happy Gilmore Hotel Transylvania Hotel Transylvania 2 How to Be Single Inside Man Inside Man: Most Wanted It's Kind of a Funny Story The Land Before Time The Little Things The Matrix The Matrix Reloaded The Matrix Revolutions Molly's Game Mortal Engines One Piece Film: Red Role Models Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6 Smokey and the Bandit Smokey and the Bandit II Split Step Up: Revolution Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby The Theory of Everything Wild Things You've Got Mail

COMING 4/2 - 4/10 Avail. 4/2/24 Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed -- NETFLIX COMEDY Space Jam: A New Legacy Avail. 4/3/24 Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Files of the Unexplained -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Rodeio Rock (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 4/4/24 100 Days to Indy: Season 1 Blackfish Crooks (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Ripley -- NETFLIX SERIES The Tearsmith (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 4/5/24 The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Parasyte: The Grey (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES Scoop (GB) -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 4/8/24 Spirit Rangers: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 4/9/24 Neal Brennan: Crazy Good -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 4/10/24 Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES The Hijacking of Flight 601 (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES Unlocked: A Jail Experiment -- NETFLIX SERIES What Jennifer Did (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

COMING 4/11 - 4/21 Avail. 4/11/24 As the Crow Flies: Season 3 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES The Bricklayer Heartbreak High: Season 2 (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES Meekah: Season 2 Midsummer Night (NO) -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 4/12/24 A Journey (PH) -- NETFLIX FILM Amar Singh Chamkila (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM Good Times -- NETFLIX SERIES Love, Divided (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM Stolen (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM Strange Way of Life Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp -- NETFLIX FAMILY\ Avail. 4/15/24 The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 4-5 Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel Avail. 4/16/24 Knocked Up Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 4/17/24 Black Sails: Seasons 1-4 The Circle: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES Don't Hate the Player (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES The Grimm Variations (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME Our Living World (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 4/18/24 Bros (IL) -- NETFLIX SERIES The Upshaws: Part 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 4/19/24 Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 4/21/24 Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know

COMING 4/22 - 4/30 Avail. 4/22/24 Ahead of the Curve CoComelon Lane: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY Avail. 4/23/24 Brigands: The Quest for Gold (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 4/24/24 Deliver Me (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES Don't Hate the Player (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) King Richard TLC Forever Avail. 4/25/24 City Hunter (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM Dead Boy Detectives -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 4/26/24 The Asunta Case (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 4/29/24 Boiling Point: Season 1 Honeymoonish (KW) -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 4/30/24 Fiasco (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

