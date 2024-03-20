Everything Coming to Netflix in April 2024

Netflix has released its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in April — from original to licensed content.

By Libby Birk

With April on the way, Netflix is preparing to release plenty of new titles throughout the month. While some new content will premiere on April 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for all the good stuff below to make its way onto the streaming platform, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Some notable new titles coming to Netflix in April are Ripley, Neal Brennan: Crazy Good, and The Circle Season 6. Some oldies but goodies making their way onto Netflix are King Richard, Baby Driver and Happy Gilmore!

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in April, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in April 2024.

COMING 4/1

THE MAGIC PRANK SHOW WITH JUSTIN WILLMAN -- NETFLIX SERIES

American Graffiti

Baby Driver

Battleship

Born on the Fourth of July

Glass

Happy Gilmore

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

How to Be Single

Inside Man

Inside Man: Most Wanted

It's Kind of a Funny Story

The Land Before Time

The Little Things

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Molly's Game

Mortal Engines

One Piece Film: Red

Role Models

Sex and the City: Seasons 1-6

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Split

Step Up: Revolution

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Theory of Everything

Wild Things

You've Got Mail

COMING 4/2 - 4/10

Avail. 4/2/24

Demetri Martin: Demetri Deconstructed -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Avail. 4/3/24

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Files of the Unexplained -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rodeio Rock (BR) -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/4/24

100 Days to Indy: Season 1

Blackfish

Crooks (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Ripley -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Tearsmith (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/5/24

The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Parasyte: The Grey (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Scoop (GB) -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/8/24

Spirit Rangers: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/9/24

Neal Brennan: Crazy Good -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 4/10/24

Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Hijacking of Flight 601 (CO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment -- NETFLIX SERIES

What Jennifer Did (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

COMING 4/11 - 4/21

Avail. 4/11/24

As the Crow Flies: Season 3 (TR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Bricklayer

Heartbreak High: Season 2 (AU) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Meekah: Season 2

Midsummer Night (NO) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/12/24

A Journey (PH) -- NETFLIX FILM

Amar Singh Chamkila (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

Good Times -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love, Divided (ES) -- NETFLIX FILM

Stolen (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Strange Way of Life

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp -- NETFLIX FAMILY\

Avail. 4/15/24

The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 4-5

Hans Zimmer: Hollywood Rebel

Avail. 4/16/24

Knocked Up

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 4/17/24

Black Sails: Seasons 1-4

The Circle: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Don't Hate the Player (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Grimm Variations (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Our Living World (GB) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 4/18/24

Bros (IL) -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Upshaws: Part 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/19/24

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/21/24

Duran Duran: There's Something You Should Know

COMING 4/22 - 4/30

Avail. 4/22/24

Ahead of the Curve

CoComelon Lane: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Fern Brady: Autistic Bikini Queen (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 4/23/24

Brigands: The Quest for Gold (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/24/24

Deliver Me (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Don't Hate the Player (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

King Richard

TLC Forever

Avail. 4/25/24

City Hunter (JP) -- NETFLIX FILM

Dead Boy Detectives -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/26/24

The Asunta Case (ES) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 4/29/24

Boiling Point: Season 1

Honeymoonish (KW) -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 4/30/24

Fiasco (FR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Fight for Paradise: Who Can You Trust? (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you're waiting for the new titles coming in April, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

love-is-blind-season-6-ad-clay.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

Love Is Blind Season 6: The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina – all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the contestants leave the pods for the real world.

Love Is Blind Season 6 is available to stream on Netflix now.

Spaceman - NETFLIX FILM

adam-sandler-spaceman.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late. Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini.

Spaceman is available to stream on Netflix now.

Irish Wish - NETFLIX FILM

irish-wish-lindsay-lohan.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

Maddie's dream guy is days away from marrying her best friend when she makes a wish on an ancient stone in Ireland – and wakes up as his bride-to-be. Lindsay Lohan stars as Maddie in Irish Wish alongside Ayesha Curry, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Elizabeth Tan and Jane Seymour.

Irish Wish is available to stream on Netflix starting March 15.

'Buying Beverly Hills' Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES

buying-beverly-hills-netflix.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

Family drama, luxury listings, and fierce competition in the LA market set the stage for this new season of Buying Beverly Hills. This real estate occu-soap follows top agents from Mauricio Umansky's The Agency, including his daughters Farrah, Alexia and Sophia as they navigate the high stakes world of luxury real estate, relationships, and friendships.

Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix starting March 22.

