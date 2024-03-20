Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2024
Here are the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in April — catch them before they're gone!
With April on its way, Netflix is doing some spring cleaning and axing some of its content. The streaming service just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog in April 2024. Fans of Mamma Mia!, Jurassic Park and Elvis will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!
While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in April 2024. Even with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes resolved, it still could be a while until your favorite shows are back in production – which means now's a better time than ever to invest in some older series and movies you haven't seen yet.
LEAVING 4/4 - 4/26
Leaving 4/4/24
Day of the Dead: Bloodline
Imposters: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 4/7/24
Marshall
Leaving 4/8/24
The Nice Guys
Leaving 4/9/24
Horrible Bosses 2
Leaving 4/11/24
Deliver Us from Evil
Leaving 4/15/24
Rush
Synchronic
The Zookeeper's Wife
Leaving 4/22/24
The Meg
Train to Busan
Leaving 4/24/24
The Hateful Eight
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
Leaving 4/25/24
Kung Fu Panda 3
Leaving 4/26/24
Malignantprevnext
LEAVING 4/30
Leaving 4/30/24
13 Going on 30
27 Dresses
30 Days of Night
Apollo 13
Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14
Elvis
Erin Brockovich
The First Purge
Fried Green Tomatoes
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Joker
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kindergarten Cop
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
The Purge: Election Year
Silver Linings Playbook
Step Brothers
Twins
Whiplashprevnext
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you're waiting for the April 2024 Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Love Is Blind Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES: The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina – all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the contestants leave the pods for the real world.
Love Is Blind Season 6 is available to stream on Netflix now.prevnext
Spaceman - NETFLIX FILM
Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late. Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini.
Spaceman is available to stream on Netflix now.prevnext
Irish Wish - NETFLIX FILM
Maddie's dream guy is days away from marrying her best friend when she makes a wish on an ancient stone in Ireland – and wakes up as his bride-to-be. Lindsay Lohan stars as Maddie in Irish Wish alongside Ayesha Curry, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Elizabeth Tan and Jane Seymour.
Irish Wish is available to stream on Netflix starting March 15.prevnext
Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES
Family drama, luxury listings, and fierce competition in the LA market set the stage for this new season of Buying Beverly Hills. This real estate occu-soap follows top agents from Mauricio Umansky's The Agency, including his daughters Farrah, Alexia and Sophia as they navigate the high stakes world of luxury real estate, relationships, and friendships.
Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix starting March 22.prev