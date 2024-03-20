Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2024

With April on its way, Netflix is doing some spring cleaning and axing some of its content. The streaming service just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving its catalog in April 2024. Fans of Mamma Mia!, Jurassic Park and Elvis will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return! While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in April 2024. Even with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes resolved, it still could be a while until your favorite shows are back in production – which means now's a better time than ever to invest in some older series and movies you haven't seen yet.

LEAVING 4/4 - 4/26 Leaving 4/4/24 Day of the Dead: Bloodline Imposters: Seasons 1-2 Leaving 4/7/24 Marshall Leaving 4/8/24 The Nice Guys Leaving 4/9/24 Horrible Bosses 2 Leaving 4/11/24 Deliver Us from Evil Leaving 4/15/24 Rush Synchronic The Zookeeper's Wife Leaving 4/22/24 The Meg Train to Busan Leaving 4/24/24 The Hateful Eight The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1 Leaving 4/25/24 Kung Fu Panda 3 Leaving 4/26/24 Malignant

LEAVING 4/30 Leaving 4/30/24 13 Going on 30 27 Dresses 30 Days of Night Apollo 13 Barney and Friends: Seasons 13-14 Elvis Erin Brockovich The First Purge Fried Green Tomatoes How to Train Your Dragon 2 Joker Jurassic Park Jurassic Park III Kindergarten Cop The Lost World: Jurassic Park Mamma Mia! Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again The Purge: Election Year Silver Linings Playbook Step Brothers Twins Whiplash

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS While you're waiting for the April 2024 Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: Netflix) Love Is Blind Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES: The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina – all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the contestants leave the pods for the real world. Love Is Blind Season 6 is available to stream on Netflix now.

Spaceman - NETFLIX FILM (Photo: Netflix) Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late. Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini. Spaceman is available to stream on Netflix now.

Irish Wish - NETFLIX FILM (Photo: Netflix) Maddie's dream guy is days away from marrying her best friend when she makes a wish on an ancient stone in Ireland – and wakes up as his bride-to-be. Lindsay Lohan stars as Maddie in Irish Wish alongside Ayesha Curry, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Elizabeth Tan and Jane Seymour. Irish Wish is available to stream on Netflix starting March 15.