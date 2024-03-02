Why Adam Sandler's New Movie Is Rated R

Adam Sandler's new movie is out now, but it might not be one to put on with your kids. While Adam Sandler has starred in plenty of family favorites and PG-13 comedies, his new flick, Spaceman, has a harder edge. The MPAA's Classification and Rating Administration has given the movie an "R" rating, which Netflix classifies "recommended for adults."

The movie earned this rating for one reason: language. CARA apparently felt that Spaceman utilized "hard language" to the level of giving it an R rating. The rating does not provide any further context as to what curses are used or how often. It's also worth noting that "other rating relevant elements" could pop up in the movie, "but only at a PG-13 or lower level," per CARA's Classification and Rating Rules.

If you're catching Spaceman in one of Netflix's limited theatrical showings, please note CARA's guidance on taking children to R-rated movies: "Children under 17 are not allowed to attend R-rated motion pictures unaccompanied by a parent or adult guardian. Parents are strongly urged to find out more about R-rated motion pictures in determining their suitability for their children. Generally, it is not appropriate for parents to bring their young children with them to R-rated motion pictures."

However, most will watch Spaceman at home via Netflix. While you'll have to monitor your child's activity yourself, if you only allow them access to a Netflix Kids profile, they won't have access to Spaceman.

Spaceman Official Synopsis

"Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late. Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini."