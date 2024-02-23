'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Star Jeramey Speaks out About Previous Engagement

Love Is Blind Season 6 star Jeramey Lutinski has broken his silence after claims surfaced that he was engaged while applying to be on the hit Netflix show. Lutinski, who got engaged to Laura Dadisman in the Love Is Blind pods, was recently exposed on the reality series for having met up with fellow contestant Sarah Ann late at night and into the early morning behind the back of his bride-to-be. Now he's facing allegations from a woman named Brittani Mcliverty who claims she and Lutinski were engaged and living together right before the show filmed.

Commenting on Dadisman's Instagram post earlier this week, Mcliverty said, "Did he ever tell you about his ex-fiancé[e] from right before you? Surely not... Or the house WE sold a week or two before he filmed for this show?" She added that she just wants "all the info out there," adding, "You and Sarah Ann should know. I'm happy to share proof."

Lutinski took to Instagram to respond to the allegations on Thursday, insisting that his previous engagement was not a secret in the pods. "The story that's going around about my previous engagement prior to Love Is Blind. One, anybody who I was on dates with, my castmates, and in multiple interviews. This topic was discussed – nobody is surprised by this," he said. "It was something that was well-documented. Unfortunately not all of the footage captured makes it into the final cut."

"Two, I did not apply for this while I was living with anybody else," he continued. "I was out living on my own. I was actually reached out to [by casting] over Instagram and I'll actually add that message into the next slide for some verification on that. I had been on my own for a number of weeks at that point." In a subsequent slide, the reality personality shared a partially redacted message from someone claiming to be casting for the current Love Is Blind season dated Nov. 30, 2022.

The day prior, Lutinski took to Instagram with a fiery message for the people sending "hate" to him and his castmates. "The amount of hate myself and other cast mates have received is over the top," he wrote. "We all had the courage to put ourselves in the public eye to watch an experiment unfold. For you it's entertainment, for us it was a part of life at an accelerated pace."

"Unfortunately for the world, filming 8-10 hours a day isn't enough. Next time we'll recommend having cameras attached 24/7," he sarcastically added. "We'll make sure everyone is perfect at every moment and nothing but blunted boring moments happen." Lutinski wrote that "while everyone is entitled to their opinions, it's f-king wild to make assumptions about everyone without 1) knowing us 2) being involved in any way 3) not being apart of the other THOUSANDS of hours of footage that's captured," concluding, "Everyone will get their chance to speak when the time is right. Until then we all get it."

Love Is Blind Season 6 is streaming now on Netflix, with the next two episodes set to drop on Feb. 28.