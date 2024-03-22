'Happy Gilmore 2' Is in the Works, Shooter McGavin Actor Says

Adam Sandler fans have hoping for a sequel to Happy Gilmore for years, and it sounds like things might finally be ramping up. According to Shooter McGavin actor Christopher McDonald, Happy Gilmore 2 is currently in the works.

During an interview on Audacy's 92.3 The Fan, McDonald shared that he recently bumped into Sandler and the beloved comedian just so happened to have a first draft of the film's script. "I saw Adam [Sandler] about two weeks ago," McDonald recalled, "and he says to me, 'McDonald, you're gonna love this.' I said, 'What?' He says, 'How about that,' and he shows me the first draft of 'Happy Gilmore 2.'"

McDonald then quipped, "Maybe you should cut that out [of this audio] because I don't wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, 'Well, that would be awesome.' So, it's in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!"

Happy Gilmore debuted in theaters in 1996 and very quickly became a cult comedy hit. Commemorating the movie's 25th anniversary in 2021, Sandler stated in an interview on The Dan Patrick Show that a sequel may be greenlit, teasing, "It has not been discussed but it has certainly been discussed on the internet." He added, "Believe, me, that Senior Tour idea, it would be so amazing."

McDonald, who was present as well, jumped in and announced he would be more than happy to do a sequel. "I am double in," McDonald said. "I would love to do it. Everybody's been screaming for it on the internet. It would be a complete blast. The Senior Tour with us two? Oh my God!" The two men then gave fans a sneak peek at what a second showdown between Gilmore and McGavin would look like, when they each showed off their golf skills, more than two decades after their legendary on-screen rivalry had fans rolling with laughter.