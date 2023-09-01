Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Sept. 1)
Netflix debuts its September 2023 content list this weekend, with new additions including the final season of 'Disenchantment' and the beloved '90s movie 'Matilda.'
After stocking its library full of binge-worthy titles throughout August, Netflix is starting September on a high note. This weekend, as the streamer welcomes September with the arrival of 41 new titles, subscribers will be able to press play on everything from Netflix originals like Disenchantment Part 5 and Happy Ending to fan-favorite movies such as Matilda, Jaws, and 8 Mile.
Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'A Day and a Half'
Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 1
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "To reunite with his daughter, Artan (Alexej Manvelov) takes his ex-wife Louise (Alma Pöysti) hostage and embarks on a thrilling and emotion-charged road trip with her and police officer Lukas (Fares Fares). The journey takes them through rural Sweden during a hot summer, all while having police on their heels."
'Disenchantment: Part 5'
Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 1
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "It all endeth here. The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci culminate in an epic battle for Dreamland in the fifth and final installment of Matt Groening's comedy fantasy series Disenchantment.
To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar's wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil stientist and most terrifying of all- their true destiny.
The series features the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson ("Bean"), Eric Andre ("Luci") and Nat Faxon ("Elfo") along with John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Noel Fielding, Meredith Hagner, David Herman, Sharon Horgan, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery and Billy West."prevnext
'Friday Night Plan'
Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 1
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "When their mother takes off on a business trip, two bickering brothers unite to secretly attend the hottest party of the year before she returns."
'Happy Ending'
Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 1
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Luna (Gaite Jansen) and Mink (Martijn Lakemeier) are a symbiotic couple celebrating their one-year anniversary together. Mink doesn't know that Luna has been faking her orgasms since the beginning of their relationship, and Luna has kept this quiet for so long now that she doesn't dare bring it up with him. When her best friends who know about her problem urge Luna to try new things in the bedroom with Mink, Luna proposes an exciting idea to him: a threesome. The following evening with climate activist Eve (Joy Delima) turns Luna's life upside down."
'Love is Blind: After the Altar' Season
Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 1
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "The season's participants share updates and fresh perspectives a year after living the pod life while preparing for an epic flag football showdown."
'Is She the Wolf?'
Premiere Date: Saturday, Sept. 2
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Five men and five women search for true love as they get to know one another on dates and by embarking on a group project. The twist: lurking among the female participants are an unknown number of 'lying wolves' who are not allowed to fall in love, and they must make it to the end without being found out or accepting anyone's confession of love. That means all the contestants who are not 'wolves', as well as the audience, are constantly trying to figure out if the connections that are blossoming on the show are really the beginnings of true romance, or simply the deceptive maneuvers of the 'wolves'. Studio MCs include Natsuko Yokosawa, Karen Takizawa, RIKU (THE RAMPAGE) and Nako Yabuki."
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 9/1/23
8 Mile
Arrival
Baby Mama
Couples Retreat
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fences
Field of Dreams
Hacksaw Ridge
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda 2
Land of the Lost
Matilda
Miss Congeniality
National Security
One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia
One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates' Great Adventure
One Piece Episode of Skypiea
One Piece Film: Gold
One Piece Heart of Gold
One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy's Vow to His Friends
Public Enemies
S.W.A.T.: Season 6
Stand by Me
Superbad
U-571
Up in the Air
Vice
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Woody Woodpecker
Avail. 9/2/23
Love Again
Avail. 9/3/23
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
What's leaving this weekend?
As the wave of new titles arrive on Netflix to welcome September, the new month will also begin with a loss. On Saturday, the film The Debt Collector is scheduled to exit the streaming library, with several more departures scheduled for the coming days.
Leaving 9/4/23
Vampire Academy
Leaving 9/6/23
The Originals: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 9/12/23
Colette
Leaving 9/14/23
Intervention: Season 21
What was added this week?
Avail. 8/30/23
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (CO) – NETFLIX SERIES
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
Avail. 8/31/23
Choose Love – NETFLIX FILM
Karate Sheep: Season 2 (FR) – NETFLIX FAMILY
One Piece – NETFLIX SERIES