Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Sept. 1)

After stocking its library full of binge-worthy titles throughout August, Netflix is starting September on a high note. This weekend, as the streamer welcomes September with the arrival of 41 new titles, subscribers will be able to press play on everything from Netflix originals like Disenchantment Part 5 and Happy Ending to fan-favorite movies such as Matilda, Jaws, and 8 Mile.

'A Day and a Half' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 1

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "To reunite with his daughter, Artan (Alexej Manvelov) takes his ex-wife Louise (Alma Pöysti) hostage and embarks on a thrilling and emotion-charged road trip with her and police officer Lukas (Fares Fares). The journey takes them through rural Sweden during a hot summer, all while having police on their heels."

'Disenchantment: Part 5' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 1

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "It all endeth here. The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci culminate in an epic battle for Dreamland in the fifth and final installment of Matt Groening's comedy fantasy series Disenchantment. To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar's wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil stientist and most terrifying of all- their true destiny. The series features the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson ("Bean"), Eric Andre ("Luci") and Nat Faxon ("Elfo") along with John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Noel Fielding, Meredith Hagner, David Herman, Sharon Horgan, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery and Billy West."

'Friday Night Plan' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 1

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "When their mother takes off on a business trip, two bickering brothers unite to secretly attend the hottest party of the year before she returns."

'Happy Ending' Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 1

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Luna (Gaite Jansen) and Mink (Martijn Lakemeier) are a symbiotic couple celebrating their one-year anniversary together. Mink doesn't know that Luna has been faking her orgasms since the beginning of their relationship, and Luna has kept this quiet for so long now that she doesn't dare bring it up with him. When her best friends who know about her problem urge Luna to try new things in the bedroom with Mink, Luna proposes an exciting idea to him: a threesome. The following evening with climate activist Eve (Joy Delima) turns Luna's life upside down."

'Love is Blind: After the Altar' Season Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 1

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "The season's participants share updates and fresh perspectives a year after living the pod life while preparing for an epic flag football showdown."

'Is She the Wolf?' Premiere Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Five men and five women search for true love as they get to know one another on dates and by embarking on a group project. The twist: lurking among the female participants are an unknown number of 'lying wolves' who are not allowed to fall in love, and they must make it to the end without being found out or accepting anyone's confession of love. That means all the contestants who are not 'wolves', as well as the audience, are constantly trying to figure out if the connections that are blossoming on the show are really the beginnings of true romance, or simply the deceptive maneuvers of the 'wolves'. Studio MCs include Natsuko Yokosawa, Karen Takizawa, RIKU (THE RAMPAGE) and Nako Yabuki."

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 9/1/23

8 Mile

Arrival

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fences

Field of Dreams

Hacksaw Ridge

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Matilda

Miss Congeniality

National Security

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates' Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy's Vow to His Friends

Public Enemies

S.W.A.T.: Season 6

Stand by Me

Superbad

U-571

Up in the Air

Vice

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker Avail. 9/2/23

Love Again Avail. 9/3/23

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

What's leaving this weekend? As the wave of new titles arrive on Netflix to welcome September, the new month will also begin with a loss. On Saturday, the film The Debt Collector is scheduled to exit the streaming library, with several more departures scheduled for the coming days. Leaving 9/4/23

Vampire Academy Leaving 9/6/23

The Originals: Seasons 1-5 Leaving 9/12/23

Colette Leaving 9/14/23

Intervention: Season 21