Jason Oppenheim 'Really Excited' for 'Selling the OC' Season 2 (Exclusive)

Jason Oppenheim is "looking forward" to the second season of Netflix's Selling the OC, which the streamer announced Thursday would be returning with brand new episodes on Friday, Sept. 8. The Oppenheim Group president teased the "fun" to come in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com as he shared more about the expansion of the real estate brokerage and the secret behind his seemingly endless energy.

When it comes to Season 2 of Selling the OC, also starring Jason's twin brother Brett Oppenheim and The Oppenheim Group's Orange County agents Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland, Jason told PopCulture, "I'm looking forward to that." He continued, "That's always fun, and I love that show. It's Season 2, so I'm actually really excited about that coming out in a few weeks."

The Oppenheim Group expanded its reach to San Diego earlier this summer as well. "I think the ultimate goal is to really be the preeminent brokerage in Southern California," Jason explained. "We made a very conscious decision not to expand too broadly. I think we wanted to really focus on a particular geographic area. Also, I wanted to be able to drive to any office that I opened."

When it comes to choosing San Diego, Jason pointed out its proximity to the Newport Beach office, noting how many phone calls The Oppenheim Group got from people in San Diego asking to have their properties listed. "I didn't expect it to do so well so quickly," Jason admitted. "We recruited about 25 just awesome agents and the office is doing amazing."

From filming Selling Sunset and its spinoffs to opening new offices across California, Jason's morning coffee routine is vital, which is why he's partnered with Keurig to share his favorite coffee recipes. "I wish I could say I was a morning person because I read all these articles about all these successful CEOs waking up at 5 a.m. and they're done with the gym by the time I even think about getting up," he joked. "That's not my reality. Mornings are not really where I'm probably most productive."

That's why starting his morning off with a coffee or two from his K-Iced brewer is vital – whether he's making a Maple Cinnamon Cappuccino on days below 75 degrees outside or his Iced Vanilla Brownie Coffee on days that are a little warmer. "That's the first thing I do – wake up, kiss my dogs, and make a coffee," Jason said. From there, the Netflix star takes 20 minutes to sit and drink his coffee with his dogs as he wakes up. "I'll look at my phone, I'll play with my dogs, and just kind of enjoy the coffee," he shared. "I don't really do much for the first 20 minutes. Then [I] shower [and go to] the office. I don't get to the gym. I don't have much strength until midday, so [I] go to the office, generally make a second coffee – I got a brewer there as well – and then get to work."