You'll see quite a bit of Shrek in today's Netflix top 5, but the Dreamworks ogre doesn't quite have the numbers to take over the No. 1 spot. Instead, a new Netflix Original takes the title. Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Shrek Forever After' Official Synopsis: "Longing for the days when he was a "real ogre," Shrek signs a deal with Rumpelstiltskin to get his roar back, but turns his world upside down in the process. Donkey suddenly can't remember his best friend, Fiona is now a tough warrior princess, and Puss in Boots is one fat cat! Together, they have just 24 hours to reverse the contract and restore happily FOREVER after to close the final chapter."

4. 'The Judge' Official Synopsis: "In The Judge, Robert Downey Jr. stars as big city lawyer Hank Palmer, who returns to his childhood home where his estranged father, the town's judge (Robert Duvall), is suspected of murder. He sets out to discover the truth and along the way reconnects with the family he walked away from years before. "

3. 'Unfrosted' Official Synopsis: "In a time when milk and cereal ruled breakfast, a fierce corporate battle begins over a revolutionary new pastry. A Pop-Tart comedy from Jerry Seinfeld."

2. 'Shrek' Official Synopsis: "Shrek (Mike Myers) goes on a quest to rescue the feisty Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) with the help of his loveable Donkey (Eddie Murphy) and win back the deed to his swamp from scheming Lord Farquaad."