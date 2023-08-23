Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2023
Netflix is axing a decent amount of shows and movies in September.
With outdoor temperatures reaching record numbers in August, many people around the country are yearning for the crisp temperatures that come with autumn. But before summer can make its exit, a bunch of Netflix titles have to beat it out the door. The streamer just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving the platform in September 2023. Fans of A League of Their Own, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, and all the Rocky movies will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!
While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in September 2023. With the writers and actors strikes in full force, it could be a while until your favorite shows are back in production, so now's a better time than ever to invest in some older series and movies you haven't seen yet.
LEAVING 9/2 - 9/29
Leaving 9/2/23
The Debt Collector
Leaving 9/4/23
Vampire Academy
Leaving 9/6/23
The Originals: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 9/12/23
Colette
Leaving 9/14/23
Intervention: Season 21
Leaving 9/29/23
Annihilation
LEAVING 9/30
60 Days In: Season 3
A League of Their Own
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
Clear and Present Danger
Doom
Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
Kick-Ass
Lawless
Nanny McPhee
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Snow White & the Huntsman
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
Titanic
Warm Bodies
While you're waiting for the September 2023 Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Quarterback – NETFLIX SERIES: Go inside the huddle and into the homes of three NFL quarterbacks in this candid docuseries tracing their 2022-23 season. Following Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota, the series has already been praised for its behind-the-scenes looks.
Manifest: Season 4 Part 2 - NETFLIX SERIES
As the Death Date looms, the Flight 828 passengers and their loved ones race to fulfill their Callings and prevent the terrifying future that awaits.prevnext
Bird Box Barcelona (ES) - NETFLIX FILM
From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.prevnext
The Out-Laws - NETFLIX FILM
Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.