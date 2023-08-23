Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2023

With outdoor temperatures reaching record numbers in August, many people around the country are yearning for the crisp temperatures that come with autumn. But before summer can make its exit, a bunch of Netflix titles have to beat it out the door. The streamer just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving the platform in September 2023. Fans of A League of Their Own, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, and all the Rocky movies will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!

While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in September 2023. With the writers and actors strikes in full force, it could be a while until your favorite shows are back in production, so now's a better time than ever to invest in some older series and movies you haven't seen yet.