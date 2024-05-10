'Red, White & Royal Blue 2' Officially in the Works

Prime Video is heading back to the White House to catch up with Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry. After becoming one of Prime Video's most-watched romcoms of all time following its release last year, Amazon MGM Studios has officially greenlit a Red, White & Royal Blue sequel.

News of the film's development was confirmed by the cast and filmmakers on Thursday following a special screening of the movie in Culver City, California. Red, White & Royal Blue 2 will bring back Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez as the lead stars, per Deadline. Author Casey McQuiston, who wrote the novel on which the first film is based, will team up with the film's screenwriter and director, Matthew López, to write the script. Berlanti Schechter Films' Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will return to produce alongside the banner's Michael McGrath, as well as López. McQuiston will executive produce. Further details about the movie are being kept under wraps at this time.

(Photo: Jonathan Prime/Prime Video)

Based on McQuiston's 2019 novel of the same name, Red, White & Royal Blue centers around Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), the son of the first woman President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain's Prince Henry (Galitzine), who is third in line to the British throne. The film follows the two as they go from bitter enemies to lovers, all while having to keep thei romance from going public. Along with Perez, Galitzine, and Thurman, Red, White & Royal Blue also stars Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, with Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D. Clarke, Aneesh Sheth, and Juan Castano.

The movie was a massive hit when it released on Prime Video on Aug. 11, 2023. The movie not only shot to the top of Prime Video's Top 10 movie list, but also generated "a huge surge" in subscribers for the streaming platform, a spokesperson said. It also became one of Prime Video's top three most-watched romantic comedies of all time, with Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon MGM Studios, saying at the time, "the phenomenal debut of Red, White & Royal Blue is a true testament to the entertaining and inspired storytelling led by the creative minds behind it... We are so proud of this delightful, heartwarming film and could not be more thrilled with the response from fans-existing and new."

Red, White & Royal Blue is available to stream on Prime Video. A release date for Red, White & Royal Blue 2 has not yet been shared.